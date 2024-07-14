The Copa America will conclude with a top-tier matchup between reigning champions Argentina and a very impressive Colombia, but it will not be the only show at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Grammy-award winner Shakira will take to the field in the first halftime show at the Copa America final, with tournament organizers taking a page out of the NFL's book during this USA-set edition of the South American championship. As a Colombia native currently residing in Miami, she's an apt pick for CONMEBOL for their inaugural halftime performance -- but the show has not been met with universal praise pre-match.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch the Copa America final and odds

Date : Sunday, July 14 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 14 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Fox (match to start on FS1 due to an address by President Joe Biden) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox (match to start on FS1 due to an address by President Joe Biden) | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +125; Draw +200; Colombia +260

About the halftime show

Shakira will take the pitch once the first half concludes between Argentina and Colombia and though it is unclear what her set list will be, CONMEBOL teased that she will perform a handful of her hits including from her latest studio album, "La Mujeres Ya No Lloran." A lengthy performance could be on the way -- the Copa America final halftime break will be 25 minutes to account for the performance set-up and the second-half reset, longer than the 15-minute pause that usually precedes the second half.

It is a peculiar choice for CONMEBOL, who suspended a handful of coaches earlier in the tournament -- including Argentina's Lionel Scaloni -- for delaying their teams' return to the pitch for the second half. The extended halftime break has not been welcomed by Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo, who thinks it could hamper the players' rhythm in one of the biggest matches of their careers.

"When the rules change suddenly for both teams, when the pitch is bad for both sides or when the time to rest between halves is the same for both teams, I can't tell you if it's good or bad or who has an advantage," Lorenzo said in his pre-match comments on Saturday. "I don't understand it to be honest.

"I think the halftime for the final should be 15 minutes because those are the rules. And because we've been fined when we've walked back onto the pitch 16 minutes later. But now apparently, because there's going to be a concert, we'll be walking back out 20 to 25 minutes later. This could affect the players' fitness. They could cool down too much. Those minutes of recovery in the dressing room … people don't understand what it takes to reach those levels. But again, this will affect both teams. I had heard about it yesterday but I wasn't sure if it was true. I was told not to worry about it but I found out today it was happening."

How to watch the halftime show

As the official broadcast partner for the Copa America in the U.S., Fox and Univision will be airing the match and may include Shakira's halftime performance in their coverage of Sunday's final.