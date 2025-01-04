On Saturday at the White House, President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to honor 19 people for their distinguished accomplishments. One person who was absent from that ceremony was Argentina soccer legend and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, who couldn't be present due to scheduling issues. Messi was being honored for his contributions to healthcare and education as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and through the Leo Messi Foundation.

President Joe Biden also bestowed the honor to Magic Johnson, who is a part owner of MLS club LAFC, as well as Hillary Clinton, and other notable members of society. The Medal of Freedom is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a civilian. Messi sent a letter to the White House in December upon learning that he would be getting the honor to say that he wouldn't be able to attend.

"Messi said he is deeply honored and it is a profound privilege to receive the recognition but would be unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts and prior commitments," Messi's management team and Inter Miami told USA Today. "Messi appreciated the gesture and noted he hopes to have the opportunity to meet Biden in the near future."

Messi is already the most decorated men's player in soccer history with 45 team trophies to his name. Helping lead Inter Miami to their first trophy in club history in 2023, Messi has elevated soccer in America since his arrival. The Argentine is coming off a season where he scored 20 goals and assisted 16 more in only 19 matches. Messi also received the MLS MVP this season while helping Inter Miami reach a MLS regular season record of 74 points.

The 37-year-old Rosario native has won nearly every competition he's participated in as a professional, cementing his legacy by winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, the nation's first since 1986.