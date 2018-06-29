FIFA World Cup Bracket Challenge 2018: Proven computer simulation releases surprising upset picks
The Soccerbot computer model is up 1800 percent on its picks
The 2018 World Cup knockout stage gets underway with two fixtures on Saturday. Sixteen teams will battle to survive and advance until one champion is crowned in Russia on July 15. With the field of 16 set, it's time to fill out your 2018 World Cup brackets. You can pick which teams advance based on multiple factors, or you can trust a proven model. Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup brackets on FIFA's official site or anywhere else, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter and his proven model have to say.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics" -- the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent!
Now, the Soccerbot, which analyzed every potential knockout matchup, has revealed its optimal bracket, including a 2018 World Cup champion.
One shocker: England, just the fourth-biggest Vegas favorite at 7-1, wins its quadrant and reaches the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990.
England racked up six points in the group stage. Harry Kane knocked in a dramatic goal during stoppage time for a heart-pounding victory over Tunisia. Then, the English striker had a hat trick in the country's 6-1 demolition of Panama.
Another shocker: Uruguay, which won all three group stage games, doesn't advance past the quarterfinals. Uruguay was the only team at the 2018 World Cup to win all of its group stage matches without conceding a goal, the first team to pull off that feat since Argentina in 1998. Despite Uruguay's form entering the knockout stage at the 2018 World Cup, the model says it won't reach the semifinals.
Uruguay has reached the Round of 16 on four occasions at the World Cup since the format was changed in 1982, but it has only progressed to the semifinals once (2010). Uruguay is a team to avoid when filling out your 2018 FIFA World Cup bracket.
Sumpter's optimal bracket has also identified another surprising upset in the knockout stage that could wreck brackets. Nailing this pick could be the key to winning your World Cup bracket challenge.
So what is the optimal bracket for the World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you should be all over in your World Cup brackets, and which upsets could be the key to victory, all from the model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
