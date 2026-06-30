Wimbledon 2026 Draw: Complete men's and women's second round matches and bracket

The Championships Wimbledon have already delivered some high drama. The 2026 edition of the tournament is through the opening round and many top players are still alive for the third grand slam title of the year.
That includes both No. 1 seeds in Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who had very different matches to begin their journey through the bracket. Sinner had to battle a potential injury scare through five sets against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday while Sabalenka was able to cruise past her foe.
The biggest upset so far was No. 4 Ben Shelton falling in five sets to Otto Virtanen. The top seeded American man also left the French Open early this year in the second round.
Follow live coverage of the 2026 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, from the first round through the final with all the news, upsets and more you could ask for!
Plus, No. 8 Elina Svitolina falling to fellow countrywoman Daria Snigur in straight sets. And the high hopes many had for a returning Serena Williams were quickly ousted as she was eliminated from singles competition in the opening round against Maya Joint.
Now, attention turns to Round 2 where we still don't have any seeded matchups yet, but there are plenty of tricky opponents out there who could turn the tables on championship hopes.
Below you can find the complete draws for the singles competitions at Wimbledon.
Gentlemen's Singles draw/bracket
1. Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges
31. Ignacio Buse vs. Jenson Brooksby
23. Rafael Jodar vs. Pablo Carreno Busta
Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Ethan Quinn
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Ofner
21. Tommy Paul vs. S.W. Kwon
28. Brandon Nakashima vs. Jan Lennard Struff
8. Daniil Medvedev vs. Daniel Merida
3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Dino Prizmic
Michael Zheng vs. Nicolas Meija
22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Fabian Marozsan
16. Learner Tien vs. Marton Fucsovics
Roman Safiullin vs. Botic van de Zandschulp
24. Joao Fonseca vs. Jesper de Jong
25. Artur Rinderknech vs. Martin Damm
7. Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
5. Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino
Zachary Svajda vs. Kamil Majchrzak
19. Karen Khachanov vs. Yannick Hanfmann
James Duckworth vs. winner of 9. Flavio Cobolli-Mariano Navone
15. Jakub Mensik vs. Grigor Dimitrov
Matteo Berrettini vs. 20 Arthur Fils
Zizou Bergs vs. Jaime Faria
Arthur Fery vs. Otto Virtanen
6. Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson
Gabriel Diallo vs. Lorenzo Sonego
Jan Choinski vs. winner of 17. Frances Tiafoe-Terence Atmane
10. Alexander Bublik vs. Kyrian Jacquet
13. Jiri Lehecka vs. winner of Alex Molcan-Daniel Altmaier
Alex Michelsen vs. Jaume Munar
Quentin Halys vs. Marcos Giron
2. Alexander Zverev vs. Valentin Royer
Ladies' Singles draw/bracket
1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler
Jelena Ostapenka vs. Antonia Ruzic
Janice Tjen vs. Daria Kasatkina
14. Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Gasanova
10. Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang
Alyicia Parks vs. Mananchaya Sawagkaew
32. K Siniakova vs. Nikola Bartunkova
5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova
4. Jessica Pegula vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
Dayana Yastremska vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lanlana Taraudee
16. Iva Jovic vs. Tatjana Maria
11. Belinda Bencic vs. Xinyu Wang
19. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Diane Parry
Zenyep Sonmez vs. Claire Liu
7. Coco Gauff vs. Solana Sierra
Daria Snigur vs. Leolia Jeanjean
Ashlynn Krueger vs. Mariam Bolkvadze
23. Emma Navarro vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva
12. Marta Kostyuk vs. Anna Blinkova
13. Jasmine Paolini vs. Viktorija Golubic
Kamilia Rakhimova vs. Maria Sakkari
29. Alexandra Eala vs. Maya Joint
3. Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova
6. Amanda Anisimova vs. Sofie Kenin
26. Madison Keys vs. Katie Swan
17. Sorana Cristea vs. Kimberley Birrell
9. Linda Noskova vs. Camilia Osorio
15. Diana Shnaider vs. Liudmila Samsonova
21. Marie Bouzkova vs. Tyra Caterina Grant
25. Elise Mertens vs. Maria Timofeeva
2. Elena Rybakina vs. Caty McNally