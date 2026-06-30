Wimbledon 2026 Draw: Complete men's and women's second round matches and bracket

The Championships Wimbledon have already delivered some high drama. The 2026 edition of the tournament is through the opening round and many top players are still alive for the third grand slam title of the year.

That includes both No. 1 seeds in Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who had very different matches to begin their journey through the bracket. Sinner had to battle a potential injury scare through five sets against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday while Sabalenka was able to cruise past her foe.

The biggest upset so far was No. 4 Ben Shelton falling in five sets to Otto Virtanen. The top seeded American man also left the French Open early this year in the second round.

Follow live coverage of the 2026 edition of the Wimbledon Championships, from the first round through the final with all the news, upsets and more you could ask for!

Plus, No. 8 Elina Svitolina falling to fellow countrywoman Daria Snigur in straight sets. And the high hopes many had for a returning Serena Williams were quickly ousted as she was eliminated from singles competition in the opening round against Maya Joint.

Wimbledon 2026 predictions, odds, picks: More chaos coming after wild run in France? Brent Brookhouse

Now, attention turns to Round 2 where we still don't have any seeded matchups yet, but there are plenty of tricky opponents out there who could turn the tables on championship hopes.

Below you can find the complete draws for the singles competitions at Wimbledon.

Gentlemen's Singles draw/bracket

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges

31. Ignacio Buse vs. Jenson Brooksby

23. Rafael Jodar vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Ethan Quinn

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Ofner

21. Tommy Paul vs. S.W. Kwon

28. Brandon Nakashima vs. Jan Lennard Struff

8. Daniil Medvedev vs. Daniel Merida

3. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Dino Prizmic

Michael Zheng vs. Nicolas Meija

22. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Fabian Marozsan

16. Learner Tien vs. Marton Fucsovics

Roman Safiullin vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

24. Joao Fonseca vs. Jesper de Jong

25. Artur Rinderknech vs. Martin Damm

7. Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Alex de Minaur vs. Adrian Mannarino

Zachary Svajda vs. Kamil Majchrzak

19. Karen Khachanov vs. Yannick Hanfmann

James Duckworth vs. winner of 9. Flavio Cobolli-Mariano Navone

15. Jakub Mensik vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Matteo Berrettini vs. 20 Arthur Fils

Zizou Bergs vs. Jaime Faria

Arthur Fery vs. Otto Virtanen

6. Taylor Fritz vs. Patrick Kypson

Gabriel Diallo vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Jan Choinski vs. winner of 17. Frances Tiafoe-Terence Atmane

10. Alexander Bublik vs. Kyrian Jacquet

13. Jiri Lehecka vs. winner of Alex Molcan-Daniel Altmaier

Alex Michelsen vs. Jaume Munar

Quentin Halys vs. Marcos Giron

2. Alexander Zverev vs. Valentin Royer

Ladies' Singles draw/bracket

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. McCartney Kessler

Jelena Ostapenka vs. Antonia Ruzic

Janice Tjen vs. Daria Kasatkina

14. Naomi Osaka vs. Anastasia Gasanova

10. Karolina Muchova vs. Shuai Zhang

Alyicia Parks vs. Mananchaya Sawagkaew

32. K Siniakova vs. Nikola Bartunkova

5. Mirra Andreeva vs. Barbora Krejcikova

4. Jessica Pegula vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Dayana Yastremska vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lanlana Taraudee

16. Iva Jovic vs. Tatjana Maria

11. Belinda Bencic vs. Xinyu Wang

19. Anna Kalinskaya vs. Diane Parry

Zenyep Sonmez vs. Claire Liu

7. Coco Gauff vs. Solana Sierra

Daria Snigur vs. Leolia Jeanjean

Ashlynn Krueger vs. Mariam Bolkvadze

23. Emma Navarro vs. Oksana Selekhmeteva

12. Marta Kostyuk vs. Anna Blinkova

13. Jasmine Paolini vs. Viktorija Golubic

Kamilia Rakhimova vs. Maria Sakkari

29. Alexandra Eala vs. Maya Joint

3. Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Pliskova

6. Amanda Anisimova vs. Sofie Kenin

26. Madison Keys vs. Katie Swan

17. Sorana Cristea vs. Kimberley Birrell

9. Linda Noskova vs. Camilia Osorio

15. Diana Shnaider vs. Liudmila Samsonova

21. Marie Bouzkova vs. Tyra Caterina Grant

25. Elise Mertens vs. Maria Timofeeva

2. Elena Rybakina vs. Caty McNally