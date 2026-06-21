Serena Williams extends comeback to Wimbledon playing singles, teaming with Venus in doubles

The greatest women's tennis player of all time will be continuing her comeback in grand fashion at Wimbledon. Serena Williams announced earlier this month she would be playing in the doubles competition alongside sister Venus, but the 23-time singles grand slam champion won't just be getting back together with her sister for the doubles competition.

Wimbledon revealed on Sunday that she would also receive a wild card entry into the singles competition.

Williams made her surprise return to competitive tennis earlier this month at the HSBC Championship, where she and Victoria Mboko won their first match before Mboko suffered an injury in singles that forced her to withdraw and ended Williams' comeback event earlier than she hoped. She then paired with Karolina Muchova at the Berlin Tennis Open, but they lost in the first round.

Williams has not competed in a grand slam singles competition since the 2022 U.S. Open, reaching the third round in her final event, but after clearly feeling good in her two tune-up events in doubles, the 44-year-old is ready to take on the challenge of playing in both the singles and doubles draws at Wimbledon. Williams is already in London preparing for her comeback and is taking advantage of the opportunity to show her daughters, Olympia and Adira, around the place she once dominated.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, last winning the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2016. She also won the doubles competition six times, most recently in 2016 (her last doubles appearance in London). She reached the singles final in 2018 and 2019 but did not make it out of the first round in her last two trips to the All England Lawn and Tennis Club in 2021 and 2022 before her move away from the sort.