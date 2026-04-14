At the UFC 327 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that, while the promotion didn't have a fight lined up for him, Jorge Masvidal had been in talks to return to the Octagon. During the debut episode of "Deep Waters" on Monday, Masvidal confirmed White's statements.

"We're definitely talking," Masvidal said. "We've been talking for a minute. We just haven't landed on that thing. You guys know how UFC is. I love them to death, but they make you work for every single thing. It's not quite what you want it to be, but we'll get something done."

Masvidal, 41, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in 2023. That loss marked Masvidal's fourth consecutive defeat, having also lost two welterweight title fights to then-champion Kamaru Usman and a loss to Colby Covington in a grudge match.

The following year, Masvidal faced Nate Diaz, whom he'd previously defeated in UFC's inaugural BMF championship fight, in the boxing ring, losing by majority decision.

Speaking to a possible return, Masvidal said he needed "a good four or five months" to prepare to get back in the Octagon, but did have an opponent in mind.

"I will take a fight at [welterweight] if it's the right names I'm asking," Masvidal said. "There's a name or two I'm asking. If it's those guys, I'll get back on that running and dieting and shit. ... I'll be honest with you, if they give me the Leon [Edwards] fight, I'll get to 170 tomorrow. Quick. I would like that fight."

Masvidal and Edwards famously came to blows after a 2019 UFC Fight Night event in London. After Edwards interrupted a Masvidal backstage interview, Masvidal walked toward Edwards before attacking, resulting in a cut under Edwards' eye.

Masvidal delivered the iconic line, "I give him the three-piece with a soda, and then just glide out of there."

The pair were scheduled to meet at UFC 269 before Masvidal was forced to withdraw due to injury. Now, he believes the fight makes sense given where both fighters are in their respective careers.

"I would love it," Masvidal said. "He had said he wouldn't fight me because I had three or four losses in a row. I think he's got like four losses in a row and three by KO. It's low-hanging fruit for the UFC, just give me what I'm asking for."

Edwards, who won the welterweight title in 2022, has lost three consecutive fights, first losing the belt to Belal Muhammad before being submitted by Sean Brady and knocked out by Carlos Prates.