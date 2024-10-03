Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, after receiving 66 of 67 votes from sports writers who cover the league. Clark is the third consecutive No. 1 overall pick to earn the honor.

Clark entered the league with enormous expectations after her legendary collegiate career at Iowa, which included setting the NCAA's all-time Division I scoring record, leading the Hawkeyes to two Final Fours and winning back-to-back Naismith Player of the Year awards. Somehow, exceeded them.

She had an inconsistent start, which was at least in part due to a brutal opening schedule, but she quickly came into her own. By the middle of the season, it was clear she was already one of the best guards in the league. After the Olympics, and a controversial snub from Team USA, she took off. She led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016, and forced her way into the MVP conversation.

While she was never going to win that award, she finished fourth in the voting behind A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, which made her the first rookie with a top-five MVP finish since Elena Delle Donne in 2013.

For the season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. She led all rookies in scoring, assists, steals and 3-pointers made (122), and among all players was seventh in scoring, first in assists and first in 3s made. Furthermore, she became the fourth player, and first rookie, to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Along the way, Clark broke countless records, including the all-time single-season assist record, single-game assist record, rookie scoring record, and rookie 3-point record. She also became the first rookie to record a triple-double (she finished with two) and first rookie to earn a Player of the Month award.

Clark and the Fever saw their season come to an end on Wednesday when they were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. While Clark had a rough Game 1, she bounced back to put up 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists in Game 2, joining Maya Moore as the only rookies ever with a 20/5/5 playoff game.