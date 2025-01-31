LSU legend Angel Reese will make her return to Baton Rouge when the WNBA's Chicago Sky play an exhibition game against the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. On Friday, the school announced the Sky will play the Brazilian National Team on May 2.

Reese played two seasons at LSU after transferring in from Maryland, and she became one of the best players in college basketball. As a junior, Reese averaged 23.0 points per game while leading the Tigers to a national championship. She followed that up with an outstanding senior season before getting drafted by the Sky with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"I'm very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU," Reese said in a statement. "It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can't wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!"

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Reese played a large role in making the program a national title contender, and she's excited to see the fans welcome her back to Baton Rouge.

"We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese," Mulkey said. "Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can't wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA."

In her rookie season with the Sky, Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while finishing second to Caitlin Clark in Rookie of the Year voting.