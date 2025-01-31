Imagine waking up no longer having to pay your mortgage or rent. For most people, that's nothing more than a dream, but it became a reality for Angel Reese's mother on her birthday.

Reese's mom, also named Angel, joined her daughter's podcast on her birthday. After the younger Reese presented her mom with a small cake, she revealed the remainder of her mortgage had been paid off.

Now, Reese's mother can retire and watch her daughter continue her WNBA career more freely, if she so chooses.

"You said that, if your mortgage was paid off, that you would retire" Reese said. "Or you could pick if you want to work still. Your mortgage, today, has been paid. Today your mortgage has been paid. You ain't gotta worry about your mortgage no more."

Reese's mother, stunned by her present, got emotional as the Chicago Sky star embraced her. Reese also revealed she was buying a house in Chicago, so her mother can stay with her when she comes up to visit.

The runner-up for WNBA Rookie of the Year, Reese got her professional career off to a very strong start in 2024. In 34 games with the Sky, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.