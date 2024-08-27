Earlier this season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark broke Ticha Penicheiro's long-standing rookie assist record. Now, the No. 1 overall pick has her sights set on the all-time single-season mark, which was set just last season by Alyssa Thomas.
Clark is only a few months into her professional career, but she's already established herself as the most dynamic playmaker in the league thanks to her pick-and-roll craft and transition brilliance. Her 8.2 assists per game lead the league and would be the highest average ever for a rookie.
As it stands, Clark needs 70 assists to surpass Thomas, who dished out 316 assists last season. At her current pace, Clark would do so during the Fever's Sept. 15 game against the Dallas Wings.
Single-season assist record
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Assists
Alyssa Thomas
2023
316
2023
314
Courtney Vandersloot
2019
300
2023
291
Courtney Vandersloot
Sky
2021
275
Courtney Vandersloot
Sky
2018
258
Sky
2023
251
Caitlin Clark
Fever
2024
247
Clark has always been an incredible passer, but that aspect of her game was overshadowed in college by her long-range shooting. That has not been the case in the WNBA. Clark has already become the first rookie to record a triple-double and set the all-time single-game assist record with 19 in a win over the Wings on July 17. She also has the Fever's single-season assist record and the WNBA's rookie assist record.
Furthermore, her 21 games with at least 15 points and five assists are the most in a season in league history, and she's on pace to become the first rookie, and fourth player, to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for an entire season.