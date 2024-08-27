Earlier this season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark broke Ticha Penicheiro's long-standing rookie assist record. Now, the No. 1 overall pick has her sights set on the all-time single-season mark, which was set just last season by Alyssa Thomas.

Clark is only a few months into her professional career, but she's already established herself as the most dynamic playmaker in the league thanks to her pick-and-roll craft and transition brilliance. Her 8.2 assists per game lead the league and would be the highest average ever for a rookie.

As it stands, Clark needs 70 assists to surpass Thomas, who dished out 316 assists last season. At her current pace, Clark would do so during the Fever's Sept. 15 game against the Dallas Wings.

Single-season assist record

Player Team Season Assists Alyssa Thomas Sun 2023 316 Courtney Vandersloot Liberty 2023 314 Courtney Vandersloot Sky 2019 300 Chelsea Gray Aces 2023 291 Courtney Vandersloot Sky 2021 275 Courtney Vandersloot Sky 2018 258 Courtney Williams Sky 2023 251 Caitlin Clark Fever 2024 247

Clark has always been an incredible passer, but that aspect of her game was overshadowed in college by her long-range shooting. That has not been the case in the WNBA. Clark has already become the first rookie to record a triple-double and set the all-time single-game assist record with 19 in a win over the Wings on July 17. She also has the Fever's single-season assist record and the WNBA's rookie assist record.

Furthermore, her 21 games with at least 15 points and five assists are the most in a season in league history, and she's on pace to become the first rookie, and fourth player, to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for an entire season.