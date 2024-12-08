A Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever rookie card has sold for a record-setting $234,850 at auction, per Goldin. It is the most expensive women's basketball card ever, and also the second-highest-selling card of a female athlete, behind a 2003 Netpro Serena Williams autograph card that sold two years ago for $266,400.

The PSA 10 card is a 1/1 2024 Panini Select Signatures Gold Vinyl issue with Clark's autograph -- which also has a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade. The excellent conditions led to a total of 42 bids.

The previous record for a Clark card was from a Panini Instant Rookie of the Year 1/1 Blue Viper Autograph bought at auction for $97,212 in October. At the time, Cllct reported that Clark's cards outsold every other athlete's Panini Instant cards, male or female.

This might only be the beginning when it comes to Clark cards, as earlier this year she signed an exclusive partnership with Panini America and got her own trading card set highlighting major moments from her basketball career.

While the price for the card sold this week was impressive, it is not completely surprising due to her popularity. Clark broke the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and carried that momentum into the WNBA. The Fever guard was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year after breaking multiple records, including most points by a first-year player.