The Indiana Fever are joining the WNBA's facilities arms race. On Thursday, Pacers Sports & Entertainment (the controlling company run by team owner Herb Simon) announced plans to build a $78 million state of the art sports performance center in downtown Indianapolis. Construction will begin in 2025 and be completed in time for the 2027 WNBA season.

"We are excited to partner with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to identify the perfect location for the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center," Simon said in a press release. "The city of Indianapolis continues to be a tremendous partner as we elevate our team, players and community."

Exact details regarding the training facility have not been finalized, but the three-story structure will connect to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever's arena, via a skybridge. In addition to two regulation sized courts and strength and conditioning equipment, the complex will also boast a number of amenities to help players "recover and recharge," including, but not limited to:

Full-service kitchen

Spa-like retreat with massage, sauna, steam room, float tank and hydrotherapy pools

Hair and nail salon

Childcare space

Podcast and content production studio

Private outdoor courtyard

Mental performance space

"This elite training center is a reflection of our organization's ongoing commitment to ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to be successful," Fever president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf said. "As we look to the future, the focus of creating a first-class player experience designed exclusively for women athletes will set us apart."

Over the past few years, a number of teams have opened state-of-the-art facilities, including the Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. In October, the Chicago Sky broke ground on their new home training base, which will be ready for the 2026 season, while the Dallas Wings have stated their intention to have a new practice facility by 2026 as well to coincide with their move from Arlington to downtown Dallas.

Soon, having high-class facilities will no longer be seen as a bonus, but the bare minimum, and the teams that don't invest in them could be left behind.

To that point, the timing of the Fever's project is noteworthy. Aliyah Boston will be a restricted free agent in 2027, which is also the final year of Caitlin Clark's rookie contract. Amid a busy offseason that included overhauling the front office and coaching staff, this is the latest indication from Fever ownership that they'll spare no expense to build a winning team and ensure their young stars remain happy and committed to the franchise.