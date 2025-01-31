After re-signing two-time All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell to keep the team's elite backcourt together, the Indiana Fever have agreed to a deal with free agent forward Natasha Howard, according to Alexa Philippou. Both moves signal the Fever's intent to build around 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

"Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever," said president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted Mitchell in 2018. "We value Kelsey's commitment to our organization, and we're excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster."

Mitchell had been cored by the Fever earlier in the offseason, granting them exclusive negotiating rights. The core designation comes with an automatic qualifying offer of a one-year, guaranteed supermax deal ($249,244 for the 2025 season). While cored players and their team can negotiate other terms, the timing of the Fever's announcement indicates Mitchell signed that qualifying offer. During this moratorium period, players can sign qualifying offers, but no standard free agent contracts can become official until Feb. 1.

Mercury to acquire Alyssa Thomas from Sun in blockbuster trade, per report Jack Maloney

Accounting for Mitchell's supermax, the Fever had $408,395 remaining in cap space and two open roster spots, though they are only required to fill one of them. That left them with plenty of money to spend on other free agents, and they've used some of it on Howard, who spent the first two seasons of her career with the Fever after being selected with the No. 5 pick back in 2015.

Howard has bounced around the league since then, winning three titles with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm along the way. A former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Defensive First Team honoree, Howard will bring a much-needed defensive presence to a Fever team that finished 11th in the league in defensive rating (107.5) last season, as well as championship experience.

In addition, Howard is a good athlete who can run the floor in transition, and while her shooting has been erratic throughout her career, she's willing to let it fly from behind the arc, which will help open up space for Clark and Mitchell.

Mitchell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, had long flown under the radar on bad Fever teams. That all changed last season, as she took her game to a new level and combined with Clark to form one of the league's best backcourts. Mitchell averaged a career-high 19.2 points and shot 40.2% from behind the arc as she and Clark became the first duo in league history to each make 100-plus 3s in a season.

"I'm thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever. She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted," Fever coach Stephanie White said. "I have watched her journey from the sideline since her time in college and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can't wait to work with her on a daily basis."

Together with All-Star center Aliyah Boston, Clark and Mitchell led the Fever back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With all three returning for 2025, White in place as their new coach and Howard on board to shore up the frontcourt depth, the Fever will have their sights set even higher.