Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will take her talents to the golf course on Wednesday when she tees it up in the pro-am at the LPGA's upcoming tournament, The ANNIKA. Clark is set to tee off Wednesday morning, and will play with world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and tournament host Annika Sorenstam on the back nine.

Prior to hitting the links, Clark participated in the tournament's Women's Leadership Summit on Tuesday. There, she discussed a number of topics, including her main goal for Wednesday, which is pretty basic:

"I just don't want to hit anyone with a golf ball," Clark said. "That is my No. 1 priority."

Clark, who joked about becoming a professional golfer during the offseason, described herself as an "average" player with a handicap of 16. "I can get in the mid-80s, if I'm lucky, but usually I'm just praying to break 100," Clark said. Since the WNBA season ended, she has been practicing and working with a coach in Indianapolis in anticipation of the big day.

She admitted that she'll probably be "nervous" on Wednesday, in part because she'll be playing a course that she's never walked.

"I haven't even seen it," Clark said of the course, which checks in at 6,349 yards, and has a par of 70. "I'll be out there at 7 a.m. and hoping for the best. Find out where I'm supposed to aim, and I hope it goes there."

The good news for Clark is that her playing partners are two of the best female golfers ever and know the course at Pelican Golf Club in Bellaire, Florida, better than anyone. Korda won the pro-am in 2021 and 2022, while Sorenstam is the tournament host. If she needs some tips out there, she'll be in good hands.

Clark's full round will not be broadcast, but due to overwhelming interest the LPGA and Golf Channel have decided to provide some coverage.

The LPGA and the event's social media channels will have a livestream of Clark's pre-round warm-up on the range and also conduct a mid-round walk-and-talk interview with Clark. In addition Golf Channel will move "Golf Today" from 12:30 p.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday in order to show highlights and live look-ins of Clark's round.

Ultimately, Clark said that she just wants to "enjoy the experience."

"I remind myself, like, I don't really care what happens," Clark said. "Doesn't really matter. I don't play golf for a living. Just have fun with it. This isn't super serious. There were so many people that would kill to be in my position or in my shoes. The people following outside the ropes would love an opportunity to hit a ball on the first tee or something like that."

Wednesday's big questions might revolve around which club her playing partner would suggest, but there's also a looming basketball question surrounding whether the WNBA's Rookie of the Year will join Unrivaled, the new women's 3-on-3 basketball league founded by league stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier when play tips off in January.

Where to Watch Caitlin Clark in The ANNIKA: