Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has once again pushed back on allegations that she mistreated former player Dearica Hamby and then subsequently traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks because she was pregnant, the coach said after Sunday's game between the two teams.

Hamby started making public allegations last year and filed a discrimination lawsuit with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in September. That case is still nowhere close to being resolved, although a week ago, Hamby also filed a federal lawsuit against the Aces claiming discrimination and retaliation.

One of Hamby's claims is that Hammon questioned her dedication to the team and asked if her pregnancy was planned. On Sunday, Hamby encountered her former squad as the Sparks took on the Aces in Las Vegas. Hammon has denied Hamby's allegations since the saga began, and she stood firm on her stance when she was asked about the situation following her team's 87-71 win.

"Here's some facts," Hammon said during Sunday's postgame press conference. "I've been in either the WNBA or the NBA for now 25 years. I've never had an HR complaint. Never, not once. I still didn't, actually, because Dearica didn't file any. She didn't file with the players' union, she didn't file with the WNBA.

"Those are facts. It's also factual that nobody made a call about trading her until Atlanta called us in January [2023]. That's a fact. So … it just didn't happen. I'm sorry, the bullying? I spoke with her every day. If she wanted to practice, she practiced. If she didn't, she didn't. Over-the-top care, actually. Over-the-top care."

Sunday was the fourth time the teams have met this season, and they have now split the series at 2-2. The Aces are currently second in the Western Conference standings with a 17-9 overall record. Meanwhile, the Sparks are at the bottom with a 6-21 record.