Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby filed a federal lawsuit against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday alleging intimidation, discrimination and harrassment over her pregnancy. Hamby previously filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Sept. 2023.

"The WNBA is, at its core, a workplace, and federal laws have long shielded pregnant women from discrimination on the job. The world champion Aces exiled Dearica Hamby for becoming pregnant and the WNBA responded with a light tap on the wrist." Hamby's attorneys said in a statement. "Every potential mother in the league is now on notice that childbirth could change their career prospects overnight. That can't be right in one of the most prosperous and dynamic women's professional sports leagues in America."

In January 2023, Hamby was traded from the Aces to the Sparks. Shortly thereafter, she released an emotional statement on Instagram accusing the Aces of "traumatizing" her.

The WNBA later conducted its own investigation into the situation and suspended Aces coach Becky Hammon for the first two games of the 2023 season for violating the league's respect in the workplace policies. Furthermore, the Aces had their first-round pick in 2025 stripped for breaking rules on impermissible benefits in connection with Hamby's contract.

Hamby made her filing to the EEOC after the WNBA's investigation because, as her complaint at the time stated, "the investigation also did not result in any tangible remedy to me. Moreover, I do not believe the investigation sought to uncover the truth about my allegations that I was discriminated against for being pregnant."

On May 23, 2024, Hamby received a "Notice of Right to Sue" from the EEOC, then filed her federal lawsuit on Monday, seeking damages. Both the Aces and the WNBA are named as defendants.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by CBS Sports, Hamby once again details the timeline of events regarding her pregnancy and the Aces' alleged discrimination.

On June 28, 2022, Hamby signed a two-year extension with the Aces

On July 18, 2022, Hamby found out she was pregnant

On Aug. 6, 2022, Hamby informed Hammon she was pregnant

On Aug. 8, 2022, Hamby had her pregnancy confirmed by her doctor and then notified Aces general manager Natalie Williams

On Sept. 20, 2022, Hamby went public with her pregnancy while on stage to celebrate the Aces' championship

Hamby claims that after she made the new public, the Aces began to treat her differently. Notably, the federal lawsuit makes new accusations that the Aces forced her to vacate team-provided housing and failed to pay the private school tuition, in the form of a donation, for her daughter, Amaya.

The lawsuit also reiterates claims from Hamby's previous complaint that the Aces accused her of signing her contract extension while knowingly pregnant, not keeping up with her workouts and not being committed to the team. In addition, Hamby alleges that she twice asked Hammon during phone calls, "You're trading me because I'm pregnant?" Hammon, per the suit, did not deny the accusation, and responded, "What do you want me to do?"

The Aces allegedly then began a retaliation campaign that included, but was not limited to, attempting to obtain Hamby's private medical records after she was no longer a member of the team and declining to invite Hamby to the White House celebration for the team's 2022 championship.

Hamby went on to play all 40 games for the Sparks during the 2023 season, averaging 8.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. She is currently enjoying a career year for the Sparks and recently won a bronze medal as part of Team USA's 3x3 squad at the Paris Olympics.