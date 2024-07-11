Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese started off Wednesday by extending her historic double-double streak to 14 games in a win over the Atlanta Dream, then joined "NBA Today" on ESPN to discuss her impressive season and upcoming All-Star appearance.

This year's showcase will feature a unique format that pits the U.S. women's national team against Team WNBA ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reese will suit up for Team WNBA alongside fellow rookie star Caitlin Clark, which she says will be a "really cool" experience.

"I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us," Reese said. "I know a lot of people are just gonna come to Phoenix, I'm sure it's already sold out. Being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while so this is not gonna be the [last] time. I know we'll be All-Stars again, and hopefully, 2028 we'll be Olympians together."

Reese's comments on teaming up with her collegiate rival echo the ones Clark made earlier this season.

"A lot of hypotheticals," Clark said on June 23, prior to the team's being announced. "I think both of us would probably tell you our focus is on playing basketball, and if that works out for the both of us, great, that would be a lot of fun -- we've never played together... She's had a tremendous season, and if that was to happen, I'm sure people would love it."

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 20 in Phoenix, with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Following the All-Star festivities, the WNBA will take nearly a month off for the Olympics, which runs from July 26 through Aug. 11. League play will resume Aug. 15, with the regular season concluding Sept. 19.

Neither Clark nor Reese made the cut for Team USA this time, with the former being a somewhat controversial omission. But with the way they're playing, both should be shoo-ins for the 2028 roster. Those Olympic games will take place on home soil in Los Angeles.