Six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd has requested a trade from the Seattle Storm, according to Annie Costabile and ESPN. The news came shortly after the organization announced that an investigation into the behavior of team's coaching staff last season found no violations.

"The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations," the team said in a statement to ESPN. "The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying."

Loyd was reportedly the player who filed the complaints against coach Noelle Quinn and her staff, accusing them of harassment and bullying during games and practices. Now that nothing has come of the investigation, Loyd wants out.

The No. 1 pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Loyd has spent her entire career with the Storm. Along the way, she was named Rookie of the Year, helped the franchise win two championships in 2018 and 2020 alongside Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, made six All-Star Games, three All-WNBA appearances and won a scoring title. On the international level, she represented the Storm in style by winning two World Cup gold medals in 2018 and 2022 and two Olympic gold medals in 2020 and 2024 with Team USA.

She did not look like herself during the 2024 season, however. While she still put up 19.7 points, she was extremely inefficient. She shot a career-worst 36% from the field overall, including 27.4% from 3-point land, and her 49.7% true shooting percentage (also a career-low) ranked 65th out of the 73 players who averaged at least 20 minutes a game.

Loyd's departure from form was a major reason why the Storm's attempts to build a superteam did not come off. Despite the arrival of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Storm's offense was a mess and they finished 25-15 to earn the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. There, they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in two games.

The discontent inside the locker room would help explain why Loyd struggled and the team never clicked.

If Loyd is indeed traded as a result of these circumstances, it would be an ignominious end to a long-lasting and successful partnership. Regardless of what happens from here, she will always be regarded as one of the best players in franchise history.

Loyd has one year remaining on her contract at $249,032. Her big salary and upcoming free agency in 2026 may make it difficult to find a trade, especially one that nets the Storm the type of return they'd hope to get for a player of her caliber.