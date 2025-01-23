Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark decided not to play any organized basketball during the offseason, eschewing both Unrivaled and overseas opportunities to enjoy some much-needed time off and begin workouts in Indianapolis with the Fever's new coaching staff, led by Stephanie White.

Clark is back in the gym ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, and judging by a video posted by the Fever's media department, she already has her 3-point shot dialed in. During a birthday workout -- Clark turned 23 on Wednesday -- the 2024 Rookie of the Year drained 50 of 54 shots from behind the arc.

In the drill, Clark had to make 10 shots from five different spots around the court: corner, wing, top of the key, opposite wing and opposite corner. She needed just 54 attempts to get it done, and at one point hit 23 3s in a row.

Yes, this is only a shooting drill with no defenders on the court, but it's still awfully impressive -- even by professional standards.

While Clark made more of an impact as a playmaker during her rookie season, when she led the league in assists (8.4 per game) and set the single-season assist record (337), the threat of her long-range shooting opened up all sorts of opportunities for herself and her teammates.

And even though she didn't shoot the ball all that well, at least by her standards, she still made 34.4% of her 8.9 3-point attempts per game and led the league in 3s made (122). During her collegiate career, Clark shot at least 37.8% in three of her four seasons. If she can creep up closer to that range from downtown, that's going to be very bad news for opponents.

"My goals for Caitlin, I just want her to just destroy everything," Keith Porter, the Fever's new player development coach, said in a recent interview with Rachel DeMita. "I want to give her the extra tools to where how teams used to play her, you can't do that anymore. You can't force her to take these shots. So now what do you do?

"I just want her to feel super comfortable in every scenario, every coverage, whatever it is, and just destroy teams."

Clark and the Fever will begin their 2025 campaign on May 17 at home against the Chicago Sky.