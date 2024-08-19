Late on Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Fever ran away from the Seattle Storm in the fourth quarter with a near perfect 10 minutes of basketball. They put up 33 points on 12-of-15 from the field, including 8-of-10 from downtown, assisted on 10 of those baskets and held the Storm to 17 points on the other end.

Caitlin Clark received most of the headlines from the Fever's win, and for good reason after she broke Ticha Penicheiro's rookie assist record, which had stood since 1998, the league's second year of existence.

The bigger takeaway, though, from another impressive win by the Fever, and specifically that fourth quarter, is that this team suddenly looks like a potential threat come playoff time. They're now 5-0 in their last five games against teams with winning records, and are 11-6 overall since their brutal 2-9 start. Over that time period, only the Liberty, Lynx and Aces have a better record, and only the Liberty have a better offense.

The Fever are three games up on the ninth-place Atlanta Dream, and are likely going to end the longest active playoff drought in the league, which dates back to 2016. With their offense clicking like this under Clark's direction, they are going to be a tough out in a three-game series, especially given the WNBA's unique 2-1 format.

In the first round, the higher seed gets Games 1 and 2 at home, which gives them a chance to advance without playing a road game. However, if the lower seed can just steal one of the first two games, they then get the deciding Game 3 at home. A win-or-go-home game in Indiana against Clark and that raucous crowd would be a scary proposition for any contender.