The Olympic break is almost here, but the WNBA rookies have hardly slowed down. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark held onto the top spot in this week's CBS Sports' WNBA Rookie Rankings, while Washington Mystics Julie Vanloo is making her debut on the list.

Like most rookies, Clark has had some poor shooting nights, but she still finds ways to get the Fever's offense going whether by scoring herself or getting the ball to her teammates. Angel Reese, meanwhile, continues to impress with the Chicago Sky even if her record-breaking double-double streak got snapped by the New York Liberty.

If anyone could give Clark and Reese a run for their money when it comes to the Rookie of the Year competition, it's Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. She has been one of the most efficient newcomers and is coming off two performances of 20+ points in the last three games.

Here are the latest CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Caitlin Clark

Clark is not as unstoppable offensively as she was in college, at least not yet, but she's still been a force to be reckoned with. She struggled with shooting during the Fever's 81-74 win against the Lynx on Sunday as she went 5-for-17 from the field. However, Clark still contributed 17 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Before that game, Clark had a five-game streak of double-doubles -- which also included the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history.

Even when she has a bad shooting night, Clark is key to Indiana's offense with her creative passes. Some of them don't quite work out and lead to turnovers, but the former Iowa star currently leads the league in assists with 7.8 per game.

2. Angel Reese

Reese fell two points short from her 16th consecutive double-double during the Sky's 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. She had the ball with under 20 seconds remaining, but as she went under the basket, four Liberty players surrounded her and she officially lost the streak. Nevertheless, it was an impressive run.

Reese continues to lead the league with 12 rebounds per game, including 7.2 defensive rebounds per contest. The Sky played New York twice, and Reese struggled with that defense as she went under 30% from the field in both games. The four games before that, Reese had made at least 40% of her shots.

3. Rickea Jackson

Jackson began her rookie season on the bench, but she continues to prove why she quickly became a starter. The former Tennessee star is currently 24th in the league in field goal percentage at 45.8% and has registered two 20-point performances in her last three outings.

She was a key contributor to the Sparks' 87-81 win against the Dallas Wings on Saturday with a career-high 23 points while shooting 57.1% from the field. She also added even rebounds, two assists and a steal.

4. Aaliyah Edwards

Edwards is still coming off the bench, but the rookie has shown she is not one to back down. While she wasn't able to stop A'ja Wilson from putting up 28 points during the Aces' 89-77 win over the Mystics on Sunday, she did make the two-time MVP struggle a bit.

She doesn't get as many minutes or take as many shots as other rookies, but she is efficient when she tries to score thanks to skills she brought from her UConn days, including her basketball IQ and footwork. Edwards currently leads all the rookies in field goal percentage at 48.2% from the field, which is 17th best in the league.

5. Julie Vanloo

Vanloo, 31, has been knocking at the Rookie Rankings door all season, and she is finally making her debut. She has had her ups and downs, including a scoreless game against the Lynx on July 6, but she bounced back from that one with 13 points during the Mystics' 89-84 win over the Fever the following week.

The Mystics have needed to improve their 3-point shooting for years, and it seems Vanloo could be the answer. She has made 47 shots from beyond the arc in 2024, officially passing Ariel Atkins for most 3-pointers by a rookie in franchise history.