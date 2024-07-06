No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark made more history on Saturday afternoon during the Indiana Fever's matchup with the New York Liberty. With her 10th rebound early in the fourth quarter, she became the first rookie to record a triple-double.

She is also the first player in Fever history to record a triple-double as Indiana rallied to beat the Liberty 83-78. She finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Clark got off to a terrific start, as she scored the first five points for the Fever and made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help them build an early double-digit lead. All told, she either scored or assisted on 12 of the team's 17 field goals in the first half. While she wasn't able to keep up quite that level of influence in the second half, she did so much work early that she didn't need long to get her triple-double.

This was Clark's fourth game this season with at least 10 assists, which is second only to Ticha Penicheiro all-time for rookies. It was also her fourth points-assists double-double, which gives her the rookie record in that category.