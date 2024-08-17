The 2024 Paris Olympics have come to a close, which means it's time for the 2024 WNBA season to once again take center stage. After nearly a month of no games, the action resumed on Thursday night. From here, it's a mad dash to the end of the regular season on Sept. 19.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and Finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (22-4)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (3-0)

The Liberty have been the best team in the league this season and sit all alone in first place by a comfortable margin. Only the Sun are within 2.5 games of them, and the Liberty have already won the season series between the clubs, making it essentially a 3.5-game advantage.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Aug. 24

A four-team battle in the middle of the pack

2. Connecticut Sun (19-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (0-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (0-1); vs. Aces (0-1)

The new-look Sun's offense certainly looked impressive in their first game back from the break, as they poured in 109 points in a win over the Wings. New addition Marina Mabrey had 17 points on 7-of-12 from the field in that one. Playing the Wings obviously helped, but if the Sun are going to score like this the rest of the way, that's bad news for everyone else.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Aug. 24; vs. Storm, Sept. 1; vs. Storm, Sept. 3; vs. Aces, Sept. 6; at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

3. Minnesota Lynx (18-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (1-1)

The Lynx, who won the Commissioner's Cup for the first time in franchise history, have been the surprise team of the season. Though they hit a rough patch heading into the break due to Napheesa Collier's injury, she is now healthy and they started their post-Olympics schedule with a win over the Mystics.

Key remaining games: at Aces, Aug. 21; vs. Aces, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 17

4. Las Vegas Aces (16-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Storm (2-1)

This has been a frustrating season for the Aces, who lost Candace Parker to retirement just ahead of training camp and played the first 12 games without Chelsea Gray. They're 10-2 since Gray came back, but still aren't quite the Aces we've come to know over the past few seasons.

Key remaining games: vs Liberty, Aug. 17; vs. Lynx, Aug. 21; at Lynx, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 6; at Liberty, Sept. 8; vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

5. Seattle Storm (17-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm blew a 14-point lead in the second half of their first game back, and lost on a last-second bucket by Tina Charles. These are the type of games you simply cannot let slip when the playoff race is as tight as it is in the middle of the pack.

Key remaining games: vs. Liberty, Aug. 30; at Sun, Sept. 1; at Sun, Sept. 3; at Liberty, Sept. 5; vs. Aces, Sept. 17

Mercury (somewhat) comfortabe in sixth

6. Phoenix Mercury (14-13)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (1-0)

The Mercury had to restart their campaign with a back-to-back, and looked understandably out of gas against the Fever on Friday. They've now lost all three games to the Fever this season, which could come back to bite them in the race for the No. 6 seed.

Key remaining games: vs. Sky, Aug. 18; at Sky, Sept. 15

Fever, Sky in control of final two spots

7. Indiana Fever (12-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (2-0)

The Fever got off to a 2-9 start thanks to a diabolical schedule that saw them play 11 games -- the majority of which were against title contenders -- in 20 days. Since then, they're 10-4 and have climbed into seventh place. Caitlin Clark had another brilliant outing in the team's win over the Mercury in their first game back.

Key remaining games: at Dream, Aug. 26; at Sky, Aug. 30; vs. Dream, Sept. 8

8. Chicago Sky (10-15)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (0-1); vs. Fever (1-2); vs. Dream (2-1)

The Sky certainly missed Marina Mabrey on Thursday in a blowout loss to the Mercury. Of course, Chennedy Carter's absence due to an illness didn't help, but it's clear that finding enough offense is going to be an even bigger struggle in Chicago the rest of the way.

Key remaining games: at Mercury, Aug. 18; vs. Fever, Aug. 30; vs. Mercury, Sept. 15; at Dream, Sept. 17

A big hill to climb for four lottery teams

9. Atlanta Dream (8-17)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-2); vs. Sky (1-2)

The Dream looked like they were heading for another defeat on Friday night, but made a stunning 14-point comeback to upset the Storm on a game-winner by Tina Charles. They still have a lot of work to do to chase down the Sky, but they're now only two games back.

Key remaining games: vs Fever, Aug. 26; at Fever, Sept. 8; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

10. Los Angeles Sparks (6-19)

No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink tore her ACL after 15 games, which only cemented the fact that the Sparks were going to be a lottery team and sucked a lot of the joy out of this season. In the long run, another top draft pick is exactly what this team needs to continue its rebuild.

11. Washington Mystics (6-20)

Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin returned to the lineup for the Mystics, but that was not enough as they fell apart in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Lynx. As frustrating as this season has been, a trip to the lottery is in the franchise's best interests long term.

11. Dallas Wings (6-20)



A number of teams have been hurt by injuries this summer, but none more so than the Wings, who are enduring a season from hell. Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown all missed extended time prior to the break. While the Wings are finally getting healthy, they were crushed in their first game after the break and have likely dug themselves too deep of a hole to make a playoff run.