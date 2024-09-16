The penultimate game night of the 2024 WNBA regular season is in the books. We're finally getting some clarity on seeding and first-round matchups, but there's still plenty to play for, including the No. 8 seed, which is still up for grabs between three teams.

Early on Tuesday, the Liberty cruised past the Mystics to clinch the No. 1 overall seed, while the Lynx locked up the No. 2 seed by beating the Sun in thrilling fashion. Elsewhere, the Dream took control of the final playoff berth with a win over the Sky. Later in the evening, the Aces got a big win over the Storm that cemented the latter in the No. 5 spot, while the Mercury defeated the Sparks in a meaningless contest that saw a shoving match between Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson result in both players being ejected.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty clinch No. 1 seed

1. New York Liberty (32-7)

It took a bit longer than expected due to the Lynx's incredible post-Olympics hot streak, but the Liberty officially clinched the No. 1 overall seed and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs with their win over the Mystics on Tuesday. This is the first time that they have had the top seed since 2015.

First round opponent: TBD

Lynx take second

2. Minnesota Lynx (30-9)

The Lynx extended their winning streak to seven games in dramatic fashion on Tuesday with a last-second win over the Sun. Now 13-1 post-Olympic break, the best record in the league in that span, they have locked in the No. 2 seed and will face the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs.

First round opponent: No. 7 Phoenix Mercury

Sun have upper hand for third, but Aces in the mix

3. Connecticut Sun (27-12)

Tiebreakers: vs. Aces (0-3)

The Sun lost a heartbreaker to the Lynx on Tuesday, and are now out of the running for the No. 2 seed. In fact, they still have some work to do to ensure they get the No. 3 seed. A win on Thursday versus the Sky would be enough, as would an Aces loss to the Wings. But if they lose their finale and the Aces win theirs, the Aces would take third via the tiebreaker.

Key remaining game: vs. Sky, Sept. 19

First round opponent: TBD

4. Las Vegas Aces (26-13)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (3-0)

The Aces kept on rolling on Tuesday night, as they pulled away from the Storm down the stretch to win for the eighth time in their last nine games. All of a sudden, they have a chance of stealing the No. 3 seed from the Sun. If they beat the Wings in their last game of the season on Thursday, and the Sun lose to the Sky that same night, the Aces would take third due to the tiebreaker.

Key remaining game: vs. Wings, Sept. 19

First round opponent: TBD

Storm locked into fifth

5. Seattle Storm (24-15)

The Storm's four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday with a loss to the Aces. As a result, they are locked into the No. 5 seed, and will likely play the defending champions in the first round. Their primary concern though, regardless of opponent, is getting Ezi Magbegor (concussion) and Jewell Loyd (knee) back on the court.

First round opponent: TBD

Fever secure sixth seed, Mercury get seventh

6. Indiana Fever (20-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0)

The Fever returned to winning ways on Sunday afternoon with a high-scoring victory over the Wings. Caitlin Clark poured in a career-high 35 points to help her team reach the 20-win mark for the first time since 2015. As a result, the Fever have secured the No. 6 seed. Even if they lose their final contest and the Mercury win out, the Fever have the tiebreaker between the clubs.

First round opponent: TBD

7. Phoenix Mercury (19-20)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3)

The Mercury got past the last-place Sparks on Tuesday for their second win in a row, but were already locked into the No. 7 seed before the game started due to the tiebreaker between themselves and the Fever. The Mercury's 0-3 record against Caitlin Clark and Co. this season has come back to bite them.

First round opponent: No. 2 Minnesota Lynx

Dream take control of eighth, but Mystics and Sky still alive

8. Atlanta Dream (14-25)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (2-2); vs. Mystics (2-2); combined (4-4)

A few days ago, the Dream were on the verge of elimination. Now, after a dramatic overtime win against the Mystics to keep their season alive and a comfortable victory over the Sky, they've suddenly taken control of eighth place and they now control their destiny. If they beat the Liberty on Thursday, they are in the playoffs. If not, well, it depends.

Key remaining game: at Liberty, Sept. 19

9. Washington Mystics (13-26)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (3-1); vs. Dream (2-2); combined (5-3)

The Mystics got crushed by the Liberty on Tuesday for their second consecutive defeat. They will now need to beat the Fever on Thursday and hope for some help elsewhere. Whatever happens, the fact that they're still in the mix after an 0-12 start is remarkable.

Key remaining game: vs. Fever, Sept. 19

10. Chicago Sky (13-26)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream (2-2); vs. Mystics (1-3); combined (3-5)

The Sky are acting like an organization that does not want to make the playoffs. Chennedy Carter and Kamilla Cardoso were both held out of their loss to the Dream, joining Angel Reese, Elizabeth Williams and Diamond DeShields on the sidelines. While Chicago is still technically alive, they need to go on the road and beat the Sun on Thursday to have any hope, and that is unlikely.

Key remaining game: at Sun, Sept. 19

Wings and Sparks lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-30)



The Wings, who have now lost eight games in a row, are lottery bound for the first time since 2020. With just three players on guaranteed deals for next season, a big winter is in store in Dallas.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (7-32)

The Sparks were the first team eliminated from playoff contention this season. This is the fourth consecutive lottery appearance for the Sparks, the longest such streak in franchise history.