Less than a week remains in the 2024 WNBA regular season, and the playoff picture is taking shape. Seven teams have clinched a postseason berth, while the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks are officially heading to the lottery. That leaves three teams -- the Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics -- battling for the final playoff spot.

There were five games on the docket for Friday night, and the early slate did not disappoint. The Mystics held off the Dream in order to move into eighth, while the Storm completed a 21-point comeback to stun the Wings and the Aces outlasted the Fever. Later on, the Lynx made easy work of the Sky, and the Sun did the same with the Mercury.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (31-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Sun (3-1)

The Liberty won again on Thursday, as they cruised past the lifeless Wings. Their magic number for the No. 1 seed is now down to one, and they will secure homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs with either one win or one Lynx loss.

Key remaining games: vs. Lynx, Sept. 15

Lynx leapfrog Sun for second

2. Minnesota Lynx (28-9)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-1); vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (3-1)

The Lynx extended their winning streak to five games by beating the Sky on Friday. They are now 11-1 post-Olympic break, the best record in the league in that span, and remain a full game up on the Sun in the race for the No. 2 seed. The Sept. 17 matchup between the clubs looms as a potential decider.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Sept. 15; at Sun, Sept. 17

3. Connecticut Sun (27-10)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (1-2); vs. Aces (0-2)

The Sun picked up another victory over the Mercury on Friday to run their winning streak to three games, but they remain a game back of the Lynx, who have been the best team in the league post-Olympic break. Chasing them down won't be easy, though they do still have one game remaining against them.

Key remaining games: at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

Aces still leading Storm in race for fourth

4. Las Vegas Aces (24-13)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (2-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces held on for another win over the young Fever on Friday, and have quietly won six of their last seven games. They haven't always looked convincing during this stretch, but they're playing their best defense of the season and remain a game up on the Storm in the race for fourth.

Key remaining games: vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

5. Seattle Storm (23-14)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (2-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm needed to make a 21-point comeback to beat the lottery-bound Wings on Friday, but a win is a win. They'll take them however they can get them at this time of the season. After Friday's slate, they remain one game back of the Aces in the race for fourth, with one game to play against their rival.

Key remaining games: vs. Aces, Sept. 17

Fever holding on to sixth

6. Indiana Fever (19-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (3-1); vs. Dream (3-0)

After flying out of the gates post-Olympics, the Fever have been grounded recently. They lost to the Aces again on Friday for their third defeat in four games, and are now back down to .500. The good news is the Mercury aren't putting any pressure on them, and their magic number for the No. 6 seed is down to one.

Key remaining games: N/A

7. Phoenix Mercury (17-20)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (2-0)

It's looking more and more like the Mercury will wind up with the No. 7 seed. They were beaten soundly by the Sun on Friday and have now dropped six of their last seven. Their only path to the No. 6 seed is to win out and have the Fever lose out -- an unlikely scenario.

Key remaining games: N/A

Mystics overtake Sky, Dream for final spot

8. Washington Mystics (13-24)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (3-1); vs. Dream (2-1)

The most remarkable in-season turnaround we've ever seen continued on Friday when the Mystics beat the Dream to win for the seventh time in their last nine games. They have more wins in this stretch than they did in their first 28 games, and have overtaken the Sky for the eighth and final playoff spot thanks to a tiebreaker.

Key remaining games: vs. Dream, Sept. 15

9. Chicago Sky (13-24)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream (2-1); vs. Mystics (1-3)

The Sky's mini turnaround thanks to Chennedy Carter's return is a thing of the past. They've lost their last two games by wide margins, including one to the Mystics, and have now dropped behind Washington for the eighth and final playoff spot due to the tiebreaker between them.

Key remaining games: at Dream, Sept. 17

10. Atlanta Dream (12-25)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (1-2); vs. Mystics (1-2)

The Dream's playoff hopes took another big hit on Friday with their loss to the Mystics. They are now one game back of both the Mystics and Sky in the race for eighth. The one bit of good news for the Dream is they have one game remaining with both of those teams, so there's still some hope that they can sneak into the playoffs.

Key remaining games: at Mystics, Sept. 15; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

Wings and Sparks lottery bound

11. Dallas Wings (9-29)



The Wings, who have now lost seven games in a row, are lottery bound for the first time since 2020. With just three players on guaranteed deals for next season, a big winter is in store in Dallas.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (7-30)

The Sparks were the first team eliminated from playoff contention this season. This is the fourth consecutive lottery appearance for the Sparks, the longest such streak in franchise history.