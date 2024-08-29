Less than a month remains in the 2024 WNBA season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Three teams have clinched a spot in the postseason -- New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun -- and no teams have been eliminated. Up and down the standings, seeding battles are starting to take shape.

Plenty of movement occurred Wednesday during a busy five-game slate. Early on, the Fever picked up a big win over the Sun, who dropped to third following that result and the Lynx's win over the Mercury. Elsewhere, the Storm held off the Dream to maintain their hold on fourth, while the Mystics came back to beat the Sky and give themselves an outside chance of making a late run.

As a refresher, the top eight teams, regardless of conference affiliation, make the playoffs in the WNBA. Under the current playoff format, the teams are placed into a standard bracket with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8 in the first round, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on. Teams will play a best-of-three series in the first round and best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. Notably, the first round is a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed gets the first two games at home, while the lower seed gets the deciding Game 3 at home should the series go that far. In the semifinals and Finals, it is a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary.

Here's everything you need to know about the current playoff picture, including the standings and key tiebreakers:

Standings

Note: Two-team ties are decided first by head-to-head record and then, if necessary, better record against .500+ teams. Ties between more than two teams are determined by combined head-to-head record against the other teams.

Liberty alone at the top

1. New York Liberty (26-6)

Tiebreakers: vs. Lynx (1-1); vs. Sun (3-1)

A shock defeat to the Sparks made it two losses in three games for the Liberty, who are having their worst stretch in months. They are still 2.5 games clear in the race for the No. 1 seed, but that lead is not as comfortable as it once was, especially with the red-hot Lynx now in second place. The Liberty have one game left with Minnesota, which would decide the season series.

Key remaining games: vs. Lynx, Sept. 15

Lynx overtake Sun for second

3. Minnesota Lynx (23-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-1); vs. Sun (0-2); vs. Storm (3-1); vs. Aces (3-1)

The red-hot Lynx kept the good times going Wednesday by beating the Mercury for their seventh win in a row. As a result of their longest winning streak since 2021, they have overtaken the Sun for second place, and suddenly aren't completely out of the mix for the top spot. What a run for Napheesa Collier and Co.

Key remaining games: at Liberty, Sept. 15; at Sun, Sept. 17

2. Connecticut Sun (22-8)

Tiebreakers: vs. Liberty (1-3); vs. Lynx (2-0); vs. Storm (0-1); vs. Aces (0-1)

The Sun learned first hand on Wednesday how much better the Fever are now than they were in the beginning of the season. With that loss, the Sun dropped down to third place for the first time all season. Now, they'll be the ones doing the chasing.

Key remaining games: vs. Storm, Sept. 1; vs. Storm, Sept. 3; vs. Aces, Sept. 6; at Aces, Sept. 15; vs. Lynx, Sept. 17

Storm and Aces fighting over fourth

4. Seattle Storm (19-11)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Aces (1-2)

The Storm returned to winning ways on Wednesday, though they weren't entirely convincing in their narrow win over the Dream. It was enough to build a one-game lead over the Aces in the race for fourth place, though, and that's enough for now.

Key remaining games: vs. Liberty, Aug. 30; at Sun, Sept. 1; at Sun, Sept. 3; at Liberty, Sept. 5; vs. Aces, Sept. 17

5. Las Vegas Aces (18-12)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sun (1-0); vs. Lynx (1-3); vs. Storm (2-1)

The Aces' hopes that their dramatic win over the Sky on Sunday would be the catalyst to get them back on track were dashed with a defeat to the lowly Wings on Tuesday. They've now lost five of their last seven games and have once again dropped down to fifth place.

Key remaining games: at Lynx, Aug. 23; at Sun, Sept. 6; at Liberty, Sept. 8; vs. Sun, Sept. 15; at Storm, Sept. 17

Mercury have Fever right on their tail

6. Phoenix Mercury (16-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (2-0)

The Mercury's poor form post-Olympic break continued with a loss to the Lynx on Wednesday to drop back to .500 on the season. All of a sudden, they are just half a game up on the Fever in the race for the sixth spot, and no longer control their own destiny.

Key remaining games: N/A

7. Indiana Fever (15-16)

Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury (3-0); vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (3-0)

The Fever moved even closer to their first playoff appearance since 2016 with an impressive upset win over the Sun on Wednesday. Instead of worrying about the team's behind them, they can focus on chasing down the Mercury. Now only half a game back, and with a game in hand and the tiebreaker between the clubs, they control their own destiny in the race for sixth.

Key remaining games: at Sky, Aug. 30; vs. Dream, Sept. 8

Sky, Dream, Mystics battling for final spot

8. Chicago Sky (11-19)

Tiebreakers: vs. Dream (2-1); vs. Mystics (1-2)

The Sky's difficult start to the second half of the season continued Sunday with a narrow loss to the Mystics. They've now lost four games in a row and are 1-5 since the season got back underway. Their lead over the Dream remains at one game, and suddenly they have the Mystics in the rearview as well.

Key remaining games: vs. Mystics, Sept. 11; vs. Mercury, Sept. 15; at Dream, Sept. 17

9. Atlanta Dream (10-20)

Tiebreakers: vs. Fever (0-3); vs. Sky (1-2); vs. Mystics (1-1)

The Dream's mini hot streak coming out of the Olympic break is now a thing of the past. They lost to the Storm on Wednesday to extend their losing streak to three games and once again failed to take advantage of the Sky's own skid. They remain one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Key remaining games: at Fever, Sept. 8; vs. Mystics, Sept. 13; at Mystics, Sept. 15; vs. Sky, Sept. 17

10. Washington Mystics (9-22)

Tiebreakers: vs. Sky (2-1); vs. Dream (1-1)

The Mystics have been competitive all season long, and they're finally turning their performances into wins. They've suddenly won three in a row after their comeback Wednesday against the Sky. This run will most likely be too little, too late, as they're 2.5 games out, but with games remaining against the Sky and Dream, and the chance to win the season series with both of them, it's not inconceivable that they could steal eighth.

Key remaining games: at Sky, Sept. 11; at Dream, Sept. 13; vs. Dream, Sept. 15

A clear gap at the bottom

11. Dallas Wings (8-22)



The Wings are suddenly rolling. After their stunning comeback win over the Sparks, they upset the defending champs Tuesday to win back-to-back games for the first time since May. They remain 3.5 games out of the playoffs with 10 games to play, however, and are looking at another lottery trip.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (7-24)

The Sparks ended their seven-game losing streak with a surprise win over the visiting Liberty, but remain in last place. Soon, it will be back to the lottery for a fourth time in a row, the longest such streak in franchise history.