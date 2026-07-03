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Phoenix • #5 • G

Shay Ciezki

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Tue, Jul 7 @ 10:00 pm ET
vs Chicago Sky
  • Mortgage Matchup Center
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Western Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
LVA
 15-5 8-2 W3
MIN
 15-5 7-3 L1
GS
 13-7 7-3 W3
DAL
 12-8 5-5 W1
LAS
 8-10 4-6 L2
POR
 8-12 2-8 L3
PHO
 8-13 5-5 W3
SEA
 5-16 2-8 L1
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-7
Age: 22