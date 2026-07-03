0:34 WNBA Power Rankings: No. 8 Natasha Howard



0:16 Highlights: Storm at Mercury (7/2)



1:00 Alyssa Thomas Suspended 1 Game for Foul on Caitlin Clark



11:23 Alyssa Thomas' Flagrant 2 Foul on Caitlin Clark



0:48 How bad is Caitlin Clark's back injury?



1:16 Mercury-Fever Rivalry Heats Up Ahead of Rematch



1:03 Aces' A'ja Wilson is the Favorite To Win League MVP



1:25 Chicago Sky Fall to 1-8 Since Rickea Jackson Injury



1:39 Gabriela Jaquez's First Season in the WNBA



1:24 Breaking Down the Phoenix Mercury's Losing Streak



0:43 WNBA Player Power Rankings: #4 Paige Bueckers



0:57 WNBA Player Power Rankings: #3 Olivia Miles



1:48 Which Team in the WNBA Has the Most To Prove Tonight?



1:29 Player To Spotlight: Olivia Miles



1:41 Sky Fall Hard in Rankings Since Rickea Jackson Injury



1:34 Aces Slip to No. 4 in Power Rankings



1:09 WNBA Power Rankings: Minnesota Lynx



1:06 WNBA Power Rankings: Las Vegas Aces



0:42 WNBA Power Rankings: Portland Fire

