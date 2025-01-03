Motivated. That's the word Cal women's basketball coach Charmin Smith used to describe her team's 13-1 start, which matched the best start in program history until the Golden Bears fell to Clemson on Thursday night.

"I see a really motivated group that's bought in and really working hard towards one goal: to make the NCAA tournament," Smith told CBS Sports.

Although Cal has 14 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, its last run was six years ago. The 2024-25 Golden Bears are focused on changing that with all non-conference games behind them, and now comes the important test for the Golden Bears. The team has relocated from the Pac-12 to the ACC and enters Friday as one of six major undefeated programs.

Part of Cal's early success has come from the perimeter. The Golden Bears enter the 2025 portion of the season shooting 37.7% from 3-point range, tied for 17th-best nationally. Three of Smith's starters are shooting 40% or better from the perimeter.

Graduate guard Ioanna Krimili, who tallied five or more 3-pointers in 24 games during her first Cal season after transferring from USF, is also off to a hot start from the perimeter this season. Senior forward Marta Suárez is shooting 40% or better from the field and the perimeter thus far.

For Smith, guard Lulu Twidale and USC transfer Kayla Williams are the key to her teams early success from distance.

"Lu has been a lot more consistent," Smith said. "She was a little streakier last year, but as a starter, she's been phenomenal as a shooter. And then you add Kayla Williams from USC, who's she has a really high percentage from 3 right now."

Along with perimeter shooting, improving defensively is a high priority the Golden Bears.

"One of our goals was to be a much better defensive team than we were last year," Smith said. "I think we're on the right path and accomplishing that goal.

"When we can get out and transition and get those corner 3s, getting the defense back on their heels, not allowing them to set up, and when we can avoid having to play call and just be able to play, we're really potent on offense. And that does stem from our defense creating those opportunities."

Cal boasts a +17 scoring margin and has kept opponents to an average of 59.9 points per game through 15 games. The strong start to the season has motivated the team, and is especially useful as it enters conference play.

"This is our first year in the ACC, and it's a really challenging conference with several ranked teams, and those that aren't ranked are highly competitive and really talented teams as well," Smith said.

However, coming from the Pac-12 has prepared the Bears for what is to come.

"We're kind of used to this going into the gauntlet," Smith said. "We'd say in the Pac-12, every game was against a really solid opponent, and I think the ACC will be more of the same."

Additionally, Smith scheduled non-conference games against five 2024 NCAA Tournament teams, including two currently ranked programs Alabama (19) and Michigan State (21). The latter served the Bears their only loss this season. Cal's overall record was over .500 last season, and the Bears went 7-11 in conference play. All the more reason the team is motivated to make improvements this year.

"In order to accomplish our goal of getting to the (NCAA Tournament), we've got to win ACC games," Smith said. "It's what we want, and I think we're committed and willing to do the work ... we get started tomorrow."