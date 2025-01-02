Undefeated UCLA is starting 2025 as the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings. Meanwhile, UConn is out of the top five after suffering two losses in December, but the Huskies could be trending up as they find consistency in conference play.

South Carolina, Notre Dame, USC and LSU round up the top five. The Tigers are one of six major conference teams still undefeated, but Kim Mulkey's squad is about to face some tough tests in the SEC.

With the new year, Cal is introducing itself into the rankings. The Golden Bears are 13-1 with their only loss coming against Michigan State in November. A win against ACC opponent Clemson on Thursday would give Cal its best start in program history. All five of Cal coach Charmin Smith's starters are averaging double figures in scoring. One of them, senior forward Marta Suarez, has missed two games because of an injury, but the team has handled her absence well.

Alabama left the rankings after losing to Cal on Dec. 5, but the Roll Tide have returned to the top 25 after a double-digit win against Michigan State on Dec. 20.

Michigan is on thin ice at No. 25 after three losses in December against Oklahoma, USC and UCLA. All four of the Wolverines' losses so far, including their season-opening loss to South Carolina, have been against top-10 opponents. Michigan did give both Los Angeles teams a tough first half this past week, so the Wolverines get one more chance. Things won't get any easier for them as they have a date with Ohio State on Jan. 8.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Utah, Mississippi State, Harvard