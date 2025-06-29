0:33 Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker



1:13 Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina



1:50 Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas



2:26 Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina



0:42 Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win



0:34 Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success



0:47 Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles



4:30 We Need To Talk: Madison Booker Talks Motivation and Personal Game



15:17 #1 Texas Coach Vic Schaefer post-game as Lady Longhorns edge Mississippi State 68-64



0:53 NCAAW Highlights: No. 1 Texas at Georgia (2/24)



1:04 NCAAW Highlights: Southern at No. 6 Texas (12/11)



1:30 NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly



0:51 Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School



0:48 BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement



0:28 Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards



0:35 Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts



0:33 Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers



0:40 Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

