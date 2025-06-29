Last Game
Fri, Apr 4 |
ESPN
@ South Carolina Gamecocks (35-4)
- Amalie Arena
Schedule
|Postseason
|
@
1
|
vs
16
|
vs
8
|
vs
5
|
vs
2
|
@
1
-
0:33
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker
-
1:13
Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina
-
1:50
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas
-
2:26
Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina
-
0:42
Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win
-
0:34
Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success
-
0:47
Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles
-
4:30
We Need To Talk: Madison Booker Talks Motivation and Personal Game
-
15:17
#1 Texas Coach Vic Schaefer post-game as Lady Longhorns edge Mississippi State 68-64
-
0:53
NCAAW Highlights: No. 1 Texas at Georgia (2/24)
-
1:04
NCAAW Highlights: Southern at No. 6 Texas (12/11)
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
0:48
BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement
-
0:28
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards
-
0:35
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts
-
0:33
Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers
-
0:40
Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB
-
2:31
Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?