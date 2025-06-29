Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 35-4

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    35-4
Texas Longhorns
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Apr 4 |
ESPN
@ South Carolina Gamecocks (35-4)
  • Amalie Arena
57
Final
74
Game Box Score

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SC
 15-1 35-4
TEXAS
 15-1 35-4
LSU
 12-4 31-6
OKLA
 11-5 27-8
UK
 11-5 23-8
BAMA
 10-6 24-9
MISS
 10-6 22-11
TENN
 8-8 24-10
VANDY
 8-8 22-11
MISSST
 7-9 22-12
FLA
 5-11 19-18
UGA
 4-12 13-19
MIZZOU
 3-13 14-18
AUBURN
 3-13 12-18
TEXAM
 3-13 10-19
ARK
 3-13 10-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
1
SC
Sun, Mar 9
L 64-45
vs
16
WMMARY
Sat, Mar 22
W 105-61
vs
8
ILL
Mon, Mar 24
W 65-48
vs
5
TENN
Sat, Mar 29
W 67-59
vs
2
TCU
Mon, Mar 31
W 58-47
@
1
SC
Fri, Apr 4
L 74-57
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    We Need To Talk: Madison Booker Talks Motivation and Personal Game

  • Image thumbnail
    15:17

    #1 Texas Coach Vic Schaefer post-game as Lady Longhorns edge Mississippi State 68-64

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 1 Texas at Georgia (2/24)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    NCAAW Highlights: Southern at No. 6 Texas (12/11)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Longhorns News

Show More