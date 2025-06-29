Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-8

Oklahoma Sooners

  • Overall
    27-8
Last Game
Sat, Mar 29 |
ESPN
@ Connecticut Huskies (37-3)
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
59
Final
82
Game Box Score

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SC
 15-1 35-4
TEXAS
 15-1 35-4
LSU
 12-4 31-6
OKLA
 11-5 27-8
UK
 11-5 23-8
BAMA
 10-6 24-9
MISS
 10-6 22-11
TENN
 8-8 24-10
VANDY
 8-8 22-11
MISSST
 7-9 22-12
FLA
 5-11 19-18
UGA
 4-12 13-19
MIZZOU
 3-13 14-18
AUBURN
 3-13 12-18
TEXAM
 3-13 10-19
ARK
 3-13 10-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
12
UGA
Thu, Mar 6
W 70-52
@
4
UK
Fri, Mar 7
W 69-65
@
1
SC
Sat, Mar 8
L 93-75
vs
14
FGC
Sat, Mar 22
W 81-58
vs
6
IOWA
Mon, Mar 24
W 96-62
@
2
UCONN
Sat, Mar 29
L 82-59
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    OU head coach Patty Gasso reacts to advancing to the 2025 WCWS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    OU head coach Patty Gasso speaks on winning SEC Co-Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    OU head coach Patty Gasso speaks on Sophia Bordi's absence

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Patty Gasso reacts to OU softball being top 5 in home runs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    OU softball head coach Patty Gasso talks about her experience coaching a new group

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    OU head coach Patty Gasso guarantees OU will figure out its offensive woes

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Women's Sweet 16 Friday Recap

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    OU head coach Patty Gasso reacts to OU's loss to Tennessee

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Five-star guard Aaliyah Chavez commits to Oklahoma

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Patty Gasso talks about Hannah Coor overcoming injuries

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 15 Tennessee (1/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    NCAAW Highlights: No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 20 Michigan (12/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

