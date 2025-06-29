Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-18

Florida Gators

Florida Gators
  • Overall
    19-18
Florida Gators
Last Game
Mon, Mar 31 |
ESPU
@ Minnesota Golden Gophers (25-11)
  • Hinkle Fieldhouse
52
Final
66
Game Box Score

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SC
 15-1 35-4
TEXAS
 15-1 35-4
LSU
 12-4 31-6
OKLA
 11-5 27-8
UK
 11-5 23-8
BAMA
 10-6 24-9
MISS
 10-6 22-11
TENN
 8-8 24-10
VANDY
 8-8 22-11
MISSST
 7-9 22-12
FLA
 5-11 19-18
UGA
 4-12 13-19
MIZZOU
 3-13 14-18
AUBURN
 3-13 12-18
TEXAM
 3-13 10-19
ARK
 3-13 10-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
@
6
BAMA
Thu, Mar 6
W 63-61
@
3
LSU
Fri, Mar 7
L 101-87
vs
NIOWA
Thu, Mar 20
W 83-71
@
2
UNLV
Sun, Mar 23
W 86-84
vs
TXTECH
Thu, Mar 27
W 67-63
@
2
MINN
Mon, Mar 31
L 66-52
Full Schedule
  1:30
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  0:51
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  0:48
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  0:28
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  0:33
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  0:35
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  0:33
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  0:40
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  2:31
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  1:14
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  1:06
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  1:33
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  1:13
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  1:50
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  2:26
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  1:08
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  0:32
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  0:42
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  0:34
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  0:47
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

Top Gators News

