Overall 35-4

South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Overall
    35-4
Last Game
Sun, Apr 6 |
ABC
vs Connecticut Huskies (37-3)
  • Amalie Arena
82
Final
59
Game Box Score

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SC
 15-1 35-4
TEXAS
 15-1 35-4
LSU
 12-4 31-6
OKLA
 11-5 27-8
UK
 11-5 23-8
BAMA
 10-6 24-9
MISS
 10-6 22-11
TENN
 8-8 24-10
VANDY
 8-8 22-11
MISSST
 7-9 22-12
FLA
 5-11 19-18
UGA
 4-12 13-19
MIZZOU
 3-13 14-18
AUBURN
 3-13 12-18
TEXAM
 3-13 10-19
ARK
 3-13 10-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Postseason
vs
16
TNTECH
Fri, Mar 21
W 108-48
vs
9
IND
Sun, Mar 23
W 64-53
vs
4
MD
Fri, Mar 28
W 71-67
vs
2
DUKE
Sun, Mar 30
W 54-50
vs
1
TEXAS
Fri, Apr 4
W 74-57
vs
2
UCONN
Sun, Apr 6
L 82-59
Full Schedule
Top Gamecocks News

