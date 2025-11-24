Skip to Main Content
America East Standings

Team Conf Overall
BRYANT
 0-0 6-0
NJTECH
 0-0 6-1
UVM
 0-0 4-2
ALBANY
 0-0 4-2
BING
 0-0 3-3
MASLOW
 0-0 2-3
NH
 0-0 2-4
UMBC
 0-0 2-4
MAINE
 0-0 1-4
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
CUSE
Fri, Nov 7
L 64-45
vs
DART
Mon, Nov 10
W 65-41
@
RI
Sat, Nov 15
L 64-52
vs
SIENA
Wed, Nov 19
W 67-42
@
STBON
Sat, Nov 22
W 62-53
vs
RPI
Wed, Nov 26
2:00 pm
ESP+
@
BUCK
Mon, Dec 1
6:00 pm
ESP+
@
SACHRT
Wed, Dec 3
11:00 am
@
COLG
Mon, Dec 8
6:00 pm
vs
BU
Sat, Dec 13
2:00 pm
Full Schedule
