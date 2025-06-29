Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-20

Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red
  • Overall
    7-20
Cornell Big Red
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Columbia Lions (24-7)
  • Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
58
Final
91
Game Box Score

Ivy League Standings

Team Conf Overall
CLMB
 13-1 24-7
PRINCE
 12-2 21-8
HARV
 11-3 24-5
PENN
 6-8 15-13
BROWN
 6-8 12-15
CORN
 3-11 7-20
YALE
 3-11 4-23
DART
 2-12 8-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
HARV
Fri, Feb 14
L 66-29
vs
DART
Sat, Feb 15
W 56-43
@
PENN
Sat, Feb 22
L 68-63
vs
YALE
Fri, Feb 28
L 48-46
vs
BROWN
Sat, Mar 1
L 38-36
@
CLMB
Sat, Mar 8
L 91-58
Full Schedule
