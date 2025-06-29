Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 12-19

Youngstown State Penguins

Youngstown State Penguins
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    12-19
Youngstown State Penguins
ChevronDown
Last Game
Tue, Mar 4 |
ESP+
@ Wright State Raiders (10-22)
  • Ervin J. Nutter Center
58
Final
73
Game Box Score

Horizon League Standings

Team Conf Overall
WISGB
 19-1 29-6
IPFW
 18-2 27-9
CLEVST
 14-6 27-10
ROBERT
 10-10 15-16
DTROIT
 8-12 15-15
NKY
 8-12 11-21
IUI
 8-12 9-21
YOUNG
 7-13 12-19
WRIGHT
 7-13 10-22
OAK
 6-14 9-22
MILW
 5-15 8-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
IUI
Sat, Feb 15
L 73-68 / OT
@
DTROIT
Thu, Feb 20
W 67-59
@
OAK
Sat, Feb 22
W 52-51
@
ROBERT
Wed, Feb 26
L 76-53
vs
CLEVST
Sat, Mar 1
W 73-70
Postseason
@
8
WRIGHT
Tue, Mar 4
L 73-58
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Penguins News