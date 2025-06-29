Skip to Main Content
Overall 16-18

Boston College Eagles

  • Overall
    16-18
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
ESP+
@ Villanova Wildcats (21-15)
  • Finneran Pavilion
70
Final
76
ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
ND
 16-2 28-6
NCST
 16-2 28-7
DUKE
 14-4 29-8
UNC
 13-5 29-8
FSU
 13-5 24-9
LVILLE
 13-5 22-11
CAL
 12-6 25-9
GATECH
 9-9 22-11
VATECH
 9-9 19-13
UVA
 8-10 17-15
STNFRD
 8-10 16-15
BC
 6-12 16-18
CLEM
 6-12 14-17
CUSE
 6-12 12-18
PITT
 5-13 13-19
MIAMI
 4-14 14-15
SMU
 2-16 10-20
WAKE
 2-16 9-20
Schedule

Regular season
vs
SMU
Sun, Feb 23
W 87-78
vs
VATECH
Thu, Feb 27
W 92-89 / OT
@
CUSE
Sun, Mar 2
L 82-57
Postseason
vs
13
CUSE
Wed, Mar 5
W 76-73
@
5
UNC
Thu, Mar 6
L 78-71
@
4
NOVA
Thu, Mar 20
L 76-70
