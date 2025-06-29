Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-12

Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders
  • Overall
    19-12
Holy Cross Crusaders
Last Game
Thu, Mar 13 |
ESP+
@ Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-7)
  • Stabler Arena
44
Final
65
Game Box Score

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
LEHIGH
 15-3 27-7
ARMY
 14-4 25-8
COLG
 13-5 23-10
NAVY
 11-7 19-12
HOLY
 11-7 19-12
BUCK
 11-7 17-14
LAFAY
 6-12 10-21
BU
 5-13 12-19
LOYMD
 3-15 9-21
AMER
 1-17 1-29
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NAVY
Sat, Feb 22
L 66-57
vs
COLG
Wed, Feb 26
W 59-55
@
BUCK
Sat, Mar 1
W 67-60
vs
ARMY
Wed, Mar 5
L 64-46
Postseason
@
4
NAVY
Mon, Mar 10
W 66-52
@
1
LEHIGH
Thu, Mar 13
L 65-44
Full Schedule
