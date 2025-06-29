Skip to Main Content
Overall 1-29

American Eagles

American Eagles
  • Overall
    1-29
American Eagles
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ESP+
@ Lafayette Leopards (10-21)
  • Kirby Sports Center
53
Final
87
Team Conf Overall
LEHIGH
 15-3 27-7
ARMY
 14-4 25-8
COLG
 13-5 23-10
NAVY
 11-7 19-12
HOLY
 11-7 19-12
BUCK
 11-7 17-14
LAFAY
 6-12 10-21
BU
 5-13 12-19
LOYMD
 3-15 9-21
AMER
 1-17 1-29
Regular season
vs
ARMY
Wed, Feb 19
L 63-43
@
BU
Sat, Feb 22
L 82-72
@
NAVY
Wed, Feb 26
L 88-60
vs
COLG
Sat, Mar 1
L 83-64
vs
BUCK
Wed, Mar 5
L 77-46
Postseason
@
7
LAFAY
Sat, Mar 8
L 87-53
