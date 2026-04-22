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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Mike Renner's final big board and more NFL Draft prep

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It's NFL Draft eve, and the analysts are stirring, especially Mike Renner. His final ranking of the 250 best prospects in the 2026 class is here. Renner called this the hardest big board he's put together in more than a decade, and if NFL front offices have that same kind of trouble stacking up the best players, then the next three days could feature a lot of surprises.

It doesn't take a long look at the rankings to find the first eyebrow-raiser. While the debate about which prospect the Jets will take with the No. 2 pick centers around Arvell Reese and David Bailey, Renner actually has Rueben Bain Jr. ranked above both of them as the best edge rusher in the class. Check out his top five overall prospects:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Fla.) Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

We also have a variety of different lenses through which you can view your last-minute draft prep.

📊 Way-too-early women's college basketball rankings

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Enough dust has settled from the transfer portal window and WNBA Draft that it is now possible to peer into the window of next season in women's college basketball. Roster changes shook up the pecking order at the top of the sport in the weeks following UCLA's national championship run -- so much so that the Bruins are not even in the top 15 of our way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 campaign.

Even though Cori Close has work to do if she is to lead her program to consecutive titles, Isabel Gonzalez says that is a task well within this coach's abilities.

Gonzalez: "Timea Gardiner missed this past season due to injury, but she was a significant contributor during the Bruins' 2024 Final Four run and will now become a veteran leader for a young UCLA roster. Close is also bringing reinforcements from the transfer portal, including Donovyn Hunter from TCU, Bonnie Deas from Arkansas and Elina Aarnisalo, who is returning to UCLA after spending one year at North Carolina."

A few programs climbed the ladder with impressive showings in the roster-building portion of the offseason. For instance, Oklahoma State, with its acquisition of Audi Crooks, slots in at No. 12. Still, the teams to beat are mostly familiar faces. Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley once again lead the pack. Here's the top five:

UConn South Carolina USC Texas Michigan

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Astros at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Orioles at Royals, 2:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Coppa Italia, semifinal: Lazio at Atalanta, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Blue Jays at Angels, 3:07 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Braves at Nationals, 6:45 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 NBA playoffs: Magic at Pistons, Game 2, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Atlanta United at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

⚽ FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 NBA playoffs: Suns at Thunder, Game 2, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Real Salt Lake at Inter Miami CF, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Dodgers at Giants, 9:45 p.m. on MLB Network

🏒 Stanley Cup playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2, 10 p.m. on TBS

⚽ Los Angeles Football Club at Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV