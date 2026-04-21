If there's one thing you can always count on in the NFL Draft, it's the fact that there will be a lot of trades and this year should be no different. When it comes to this year's draft, the Bengals got the trade party started over the weekend when they sent the 10th overall pick to the Giants in exchange for Dexter Lawrence.

That likely won't be the last time this week that we see a player get dealt for a draft pick. As a matter of fact, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is expecting things to get kind of wild once the first round of the draft starts on Thursday night.

"It should be an entertaining night," Veach said last week. "There'll probably be a lot of trades."

So who might get traded this week? Glad you asked.

Let's check out five player trades that could go down between now and the end of the draft.

TE Kyle Pitts to the Chiefs

Pitts is definitely the most surprising name on our trade list, but it certainly seems possible that the Falcons could end up dealing him this week. For one, new Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham openly admitted that the team will be listening to any offers for Pitts (or any other player).

"I would say, for all the players, we are going to listen," Cunningham said Monday, via the AJC. "I wouldn't just say Kyle. All players, we are going to listen. That's our job.That doesn't mean that's going to happen. But people call, we'll listen."

Pitts was also mentioned as a possible trade candidate by ESPN's Adam Schefter, which adds even more intrigue to the situation. If the Falcons do decide to trade Pitts, then the Chiefs should be the first team to give them a call about making a possible deal. The Chiefs currently have two first-round picks heading into the draft and they would likely be able to get a deal done by sending just one of those to Atlanta.

Let's check out the trade proposal:

Chiefs get: Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts Falcons get: First-round pick (29th overall)

The Falcons would likely be open to this deal for two reasons: For one, they don't have a first-round pick this year, so this would get them the chance to get back into the opening round. Also, Pitts is set to play under the franchise tag, which will pay him $15 million in 2026. If the Falcons trade him away, that will immediately free up $15 million in cap space.

The Falcons only have five picks in the draft this year, so you can bet they'll be looking to add to that total and trading Pitts would certainly help.

On the Chiefs' end, if they were to acquire Pitts, he would serve as the heir apparent to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs' star tight end recently signed on for his 14th season in Kansas City, but at 36, it's hard to see him playing past the 2026 season. If the Chiefs add Pitts, that would give Patrick Mahomes an almost unfair advantage in the passing game.

Pitts is coming off a career year where he caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns, and he could potentially top those numbers in the Chiefs' offense.

QB Anthony Richardson to the Packers

After watching Malik Willis leave in free agency, the Packers should be in the market to add a backup QB and they could look to do down the same path they went with Willis.

Willis was drafted by the Titans, but he didn't find much success in Tennessee. Back in August 2024, the Packers decided to make a trade for Willis and Matt LaFleur ended up developing him into one of top backup quarterbacks in the league.

On Richardson's end, the 2023 former fourth overall pick has already requested a trade after fizzling out in Indianapolis. If the Packers were to add him, it would give LaFleur another raw talent to work with. The Packers need to find a suitable backup for Jordan Love and although they could look to take someone in the draft, making a trade for Richardson might actually have a higher upside. Under LaFleur's tutelage, Richardson could potentially turn into a quality NFL quarterback.

Here are the terms of the proposed trade:

Packers get: Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson Colts get: 2026 fifth-round pick

The Packers have two fifth-round picks and if they can use one of those to acquire Richardson, then this deal would make a lot of sense for Green Bay.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't close the door on a possible Richardson return in 2026, but a trade still feels more likely.

"Nothing has transpired at this point," Ballard said Monday. "I don't know any question you're going to ask other than will he be here? Well, he could be. We'll see, but as of right now, he's down there training in Jacksonville."

Richardson skipped the first day of offseason workouts and is training away from the team.

CB Kenny Moore to the Cowboys

It's not often that Jerry Jones admits that he was wrong about something, but the Cowboys owner did exactly that back in January when he admitted that letting nickel corner Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency was a mistake.

"We lost the nickel, and it hurt us more than we thought. The nickel was a serious loss for us. It made a big difference not having [Lewis] out there. And, so, we have got to get better there," Jones said three months ago.

The Cowboys have beefed up their secondary this offseason with the additions of safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, but they still need some help in the nickel spot. Moore, who has already requested a trade, wants out of Indianapolis, so the Cowboys should be able to buy low here.

Here are the proposed terms of the trade:

Cowboys get: CB Kenny Moore

CB Kenny Moore Colts get: 2026 fifth-round pick (180th overall)

The Cowboys defense gave up the most passing yards in the NFL last year, so they need to do anything they can to improve the unit, especially in the secondary. The Cowboys have three picks in the fifth round, so they can certainly afford to send one to Indy for Moore.

WR Brandon Aiyuk to the Commanders

Things have gotten ugly between Aiyuk and the 49ers over the past 12 months, and at this point, it's pretty much a certainty that he won't be returning to San Francisco. General manager John Lynch was asked about the possibility of an Aiyuk trade going down this week and he absolutely left the door open.

"Do I think it's a high probability? Likely no. But, is there a chance? Yeah, I think there's a chance," Lynch said Monday.

Basically, the 49ers seem to be open for business when it comes to Aiyuk; it's just matter of finding a trade partner who's willing to give something up and the Commanders definitely make the most sense. Aiyuk played with Jayden Daniels for one season at Arizona State, so he already has a relationship with the Commanders quarterback. Not to mention, the Commanders need some receiving help, because they don't have much depth behind Terry McLaurin. And let's not forget that Commanders general manager Adam Peters also has ties to Aiyuk. Peters was the 49ers' vice president of player personnel in 2020 when San Francisco selected Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick in the draft that year. These two braintrusts have done business before -- Washington acquired Deebo Samuel for a fifth-rounder last year.

Let's check out the proposed terms in an Aiyuk-to-Washington trade:

49ers get: Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (Moves up to fifth round if Aiyuk tops 600 yards)

Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick (Moves up to fifth round if Aiyuk tops 600 yards) Commanders get: Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk tore his ACL in 2024 and he didn't play a single snap in 2025, so the Commanders might have some questions about whether the 28-year-old can still play at a high level, which is why this deal involves a conditional pick. If Aiyuk puts up big numbers, then both teams will win: The Commanders will get a high-caliber receiver and the 49ers will get a higher draft pick.

QB Will Levis to the Rams

There was some speculation that Levis might get dealt before the draft last year, but that didn't happen. Instead, the former 2023 second-round pick spent the season backing up Cam Ward in Tennessee. The Titans signed Mitchell Trubisky in March, which means that Levis is now expendable. One landing spot that would make a lot of sense for Levis is with Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

Not only do the Rams have an aging quarterback in Matthew Stafford, but they don't have any experienced quarterbacks behind him. Stetson Bennett is the only other signal caller on the roster and the former 2023 fourth-round pick has never thrown an NFL pass. On the other hand, Levis does have some NFL experience with 21 starts during his three years in Tennessee. By adding Levis, this would give McVay a chance to develop the 26-year-old and the best part for the Rams is that Levis will come cheap.

Here's the proposed deal:

Rams get: QB Will Levis

QB Will Levis Titans get: 2026 sixth-round pick

Levis played at Kentucky in 2021, where his offensive coordinator was Liam Coen and Coen came from the McVay coaching tree (before taking the Kentucky job, Coen spent three seasons with McVay and the Rams), so Levis may already have some familiarity with McVay's offense.

If Levis doesn't work out in L.A., then the Rams can move on knowing they only gave up a sixth-round pick to get him.