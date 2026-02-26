The Indianapolis Colts have given quarterback Anthony Richardson permission to see a trade, according to the NFL Network and ESPN. The Colts met with Richardson's agent Deiric Jackson on Thursday morning and they mutually agreed that it was best for both parties to look into all available options.

If his fifth-year option is not used, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick has one season left on his rookie contract.

Last year, Richardson was beat out by Daniel Jones in the preseason for the starting QB job. With the former New York Giants quarterback expected to be the starter again, Richardson's future with the Colts can best be described as uncertain.

Richardson's career has been defined by injuries. The 23-year-old has been with the Colts for three seasons but has only appeared in 17 games with 15 starts.

In his first year with the team, Richardson played just four games, going 2-2 with 577 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, 136 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. An injury to his throwing shoulder ended his rookie season prematurely.

He's also dealt with hip, back and foot injuries that caused him to miss a total of three games in 2024.

Last October, during warmups ahead of their Week 6 game, Richardson sustained an orbital fracture that required surgery after a freak accident with a stretching band. The injury caused him to miss 12 games last season, but according to ESPN, doctors "indicate his vision has been restored."

This week, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Richardson has been cleared to play football.

Richardson certainly still has a lot of his career left and could get a fresh start with a new team. Recently the NFL has seen numerous quarterbacks struggle with one team and find a resurgence later in their career. The most recently display of this is Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold, who bounced around the league, playing for four teams before finding the ultimate success with the Seattle Seahawks.