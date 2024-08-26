Even though the NFL's 53-man roster cutdown deadline isn't until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, some teams around the league have already started processing their cuts.

The Green Bay Packers decided to skip to the front of the line and acquire someone who may have been in danger of being cut in Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, one of the more highly touted prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft who ended up being a third-round pick (86th overall). Green Bay is acquiring Willis from Tennessee on Monday for the price of a 2025 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN.

Willis, 25, has thrown for 550 yards and three interceptions on 35 of 66 passing in 11 career games, three of them starts. He also ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Willis shined brighter than most quarterbacks this preseason, compiling a 104.7 passer rating with 205 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 20 of 27 passes (74.1%). However, he was outdueled for the right to be Will Levis' backup in Nashville after former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 365 yards and a touchdown on 31 of 49 passing (63.3%) for a 92.6 passer rating.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst made this move after clearly not being impressed with either of his two passers who were battling to be Jordan Love's backup this preseason in 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Pratt.

Clifford vs. Pratt this preseason



Clifford Pratt Comp-Att 22-43 (51.2%) 23-35 (65.7%) Pass Yards 207 178 Pass Yards/Att 64.8 5.1 TD-INT 1-1 1-1 Passer Rating 62.8 85.7

Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who has coached Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Love in Green Bay, now gets his hands on another athletic, malleable young passer.