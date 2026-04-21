The New York Mets, losers of 11 straight, are currently planning to have Juan Soto back in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, according to the New York Post. Soto has not played since suffering a right calf strain on April 3.

"Yes, he's still on track," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters, including MLB.com, over the weekend when asked whether Soto would return this week. "Not sure which day, but as of right now, the plan is for him to start playing for us at some point in the next homestand."

The Mets won their first three games without Soto, but have since lost the last 11 games. They averaged 4.38 runs per game with him in the starting lineup and just 2.64 runs per game without him. Nine times in the 14 games without Soto, the Mets scored two runs or fewer. It has been a major slog, offensively.

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Soto's absence alone doesn't explain the skid -- the Mets have a lot of underperforming players -- but his return will boost the offense and perhaps spark the team. They certainly need it. Soto authored a .355/.412/.516 batting line before his injury and he still leads their position players in WAR.

The 27-year-old Silver Slugger hit .263/.396/.525 with 43 home runs and 38 stolen bases last season, his first with the Mets. That earned him a third-place finish in the National League MVP voting. Soto joined the Mets on a record 15-year, $756 million contract in December 2024.

The Mets have the National League's worst record at 7-15. No team in baseball history has lost 15 of their first 22 games and rallied to post a 90-win season.