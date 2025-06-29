Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 16-15

Jackson State Lady Tigers

Jackson State Lady Tigers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    16-15
Jackson State Lady Tigers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 14 |
ESP+
@ Southern Jaguars (21-15)
  • Gateway Center Arena
47
Final
51
Game Box Score

SWAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
STHRN
 15-3 21-15
ALAM
 14-4 21-11
TEXSO
 14-4 17-16
JACKST
 13-5 16-15
GRAM
 12-6 15-15
ALCORN
 10-8 14-18
BCU
 7-11 10-21
PVAM
 6-12 10-19
FAMU
 6-12 9-21
MVSU
 6-12 8-23
ALST
 4-14 6-24
ARKPB
 1-17 3-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
PVAM
Thu, Feb 27
L 71-63
vs
TEXSO
Sat, Mar 1
W 63-60
@
ARKPB
Thu, Mar 6
W 74-65
@
MVSU
Sat, Mar 8
L 70-68
Postseason
vs
5
GRAM
Thu, Mar 13
W 57-47
@
1
STHRN
Fri, Mar 14
L 51-47
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Lady Tigers News