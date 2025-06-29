Skip to Main Content
Overall 23-10

Cent. Arkansas Bears

  • Overall
    23-10
Last Game
Mon, Mar 24 |
ESP+
vs Abilene Christian Wildcats (22-13)
  • Farris Center
75
Final
53
Game Box Score

Atlantic Sun Standings

Team Conf Overall
FGC
 18-0 30-4
CARK
 15-3 23-10
LPSCMB
 12-6 20-12
EKY
 10-8 21-12
STETSON
 10-8 16-15
BELLAR
 8-10 18-15
JVILLE
 8-10 14-17
NALAB
 8-10 13-17
WESTGA
 7-11 13-17
PEAY
 7-11 13-18
QUEENC
 4-14 10-19
UNF
 1-17 5-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
EKY
Thu, Feb 27
W 63-59
@
NALAB
Sat, Mar 1
L 66-56
Postseason
vs
8
BELLAR
Sat, Mar 8
W 77-57
vs
3
LPSCMB
Tue, Mar 11
W 70-65
@
1
FGC
Sat, Mar 15
L 68-51
vs
ABIL
Mon, Mar 24
L 75-53
Full Schedule
