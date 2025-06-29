Skip to Main Content
Overall 11-21

Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers
  • Overall
    11-21
Charlotte 49ers
Last Game
Mon, Mar 10 |
ESP+
@ Temple Owls (20-11)
  • Dickies Arena
34
Final
65
Game Box Score

AAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TXSA
 17-1 26-5
NTEXAS
 15-3 25-9
SFLA
 13-4 23-11
TEMPLE
 13-5 20-11
TULSA
 11-7 17-15
TULANE
 9-8 17-13
ECU
 8-10 17-15
RICE
 7-11 17-17
UAB
 7-11 16-16
MEMP
 5-13 7-23
CHARLO
 4-14 11-21
WICHST
 4-14 10-22
FAU
 3-15 11-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NTEXAS
Wed, Feb 26
L 67-58
@
WICHST
Sat, Mar 1
L 62-43
vs
TEMPLE
Tue, Mar 4
L 60-54
Postseason
vs
13
FAU
Sat, Mar 8
W 55-51
@
5
TULSA
Sun, Mar 9
W 71-66
@
4
TEMPLE
Mon, Mar 10
L 65-34
Full Schedule
