Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 17-12

Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    17-12
Wofford Terriers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ UNCG Spartans (25-7)
  • Harrah's Cherokee Center
50
Final
54
Game Box Score

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
NCGRN
 13-1 25-7
CHATT
 9-5 17-15
WOFF
 8-6 17-12
ETNST
 8-6 17-13
SAMFORD
 7-7 12-19
FURMAN
 5-9 16-16
WCAR
 3-11 13-17
MERCER
 3-11 8-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SAMFORD
Thu, Feb 20
L 62-54
vs
MERCER
Sat, Feb 22
W 65-64
@
ETNST
Thu, Feb 27
L 63-57
@
CHATT
Sat, Mar 1
L 69-61
Postseason
vs
5
SAMFORD
Thu, Mar 6
W 58-56
@
1
NCGRN
Fri, Mar 7
L 54-50
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    BREAKING: Group of Women's Athletes File Appeal of House Settlement

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Joyce Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Madison Booker

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Lauren Betts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Women's Final Four Players to Watch: Paige Bueckers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Dawn Staley taking the torch in Women's CBB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Is this the final run for Geno Auriemma?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: UCLA vs. UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCONN

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Women's Final Four Picks to Win: Texas vs. South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Women's Final Four Preview: Keys to the game for South Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN vs. UCLA pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Women's Final Four Preview: UCONN now favorite to win NCAAW title

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas vs. South Carolina pick to win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Women's Final Four Preview: Texas defensive dominance leading to success

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Women's Final Four Preview: South Carolina looking for back-to-back titles

See All NCAAW Videos

Top Terriers News