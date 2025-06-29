Skip to Main Content
Overall 16-18

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern Eagles
  • Overall
    16-18
Georgia Southern Eagles
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ Georgia State Panthers (17-16)
  • Pensacola Bay Center
64
Final
70
Game Box Score

Sun Belt Standings

Team Conf Overall
JMAD
 18-0 30-6
ARKST
 15-3 21-11
TROY
 13-5 24-14
CSTCAR
 12-6 23-9
ODU
 9-9 18-16
UL
 9-9 13-16
APPST
 9-9 13-17
GAST
 8-10 17-16
TEXST
 7-11 13-17
LAMON
 7-11 11-19
GASOU
 6-12 16-18
MRSHL
 6-12 15-20
USM
 5-13 10-21
SALAB
 2-16 6-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ODU
Sat, Feb 22
L 68-66
vs
APPST
Wed, Feb 26
W 57-55
vs
ODU
Fri, Feb 28
W 86-79
Postseason
vs
13
USM
Tue, Mar 4
W 70-59
@
9
LAMON
Wed, Mar 5
W 75-69
@
8
GAST
Thu, Mar 6
L 70-64
Full Schedule
Top Eagles News