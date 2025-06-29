Last Game
Thu, Mar 27
@ North Dakota State Bison (21-12)
- Scheels Center
0:28
30 seconds with Alex Covill on pre-game rituals and trash talking
-
0:56
1 minute with Kamie Ethridge on representing WSU
-
1:15
1 minute with Kamie Ethridge on what Malia Ruud gives Cougars in the post
-
1:59
2 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on biggest areas to improve in the offseason
-
1:07
1 minute with Kamie Ethridge on incoming freshman Malvina Haziri
-
1:04
1 minute with Tara Wallack and Astera Tuhina on emotions from win, needing to shoot better
-
1:53
2 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on defense keeping Cougars in game through shooting struggles
-
1:49
2 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on lessons learned from WCC Tournament
-
2:10
2 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on focusing inward
-
2:50
3 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on reflection of season
-
2:52
3 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on the importance of Astera Tuhina
-
1:23
1 minute with Kamie Ethridge in Las Vegas ahead of WCC tourney game vs. Pacific
-
1:47
90 seconds with Kamie Ethridge on Tara Wallack's career at WSU
-
1:09
1 minute with Astera Tuhina and Tara Wallack on crucial role players in win over St. Mary's
-
2:19
2 minutes with Astera Tuhina on her hair style changes and inside nuggets
-
2:50
3 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on erasing rocky first half to beat LMU
-
1:29
90 seconds with Kamie Ethridge on how Cougs can get payback on LMU
-
1:28
90 seconds with Kamie Ethridge on taking positives from Gonzaga defeat via SWX
-
1:21
90 seconds with Kamie Ethridge on the positives from a loss
-
1:49
2 minutes with Kamie Ethridge on how Dayana Mendes will continue to grow as a scorer