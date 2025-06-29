Skip to Main Content
Overall 21-14

Washington State Cougars

  • Overall
    21-14
Last Game
Thu, Mar 27
@ North Dakota State Bison (21-12)
  • Scheels Center
51
Final
59
West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
PORT
 17-3 31-5
GONZAG
 17-3 24-11
WASHST
 14-6 21-14
OREGST
 12-8 19-16
SANFRAN
 11-9 15-16
MARYCA
 10-10 14-17
UOP
 9-11 15-19
SNCLRA
 8-12 14-17
LOYMRY
 7-13 14-16
PEPPER
 3-17 8-22
USD
 2-18 7-24
Schedule

Regular season
vs
MARYCA
Sat, Feb 22
W 72-62
@
PEPPER
Thu, Feb 27
W 57-49
Postseason
vs
7
UOP
Sun, Mar 9
W 73-62
@
2
PORT
Mon, Mar 10
L 72-57
vs
UTVALL
Mon, Mar 24
W 57-54
@
NDAKST
Thu, Mar 27
L 59-51
